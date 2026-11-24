The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has challenged the Edo State Consumer Protection Committee's authority to seize regulated products, seal business premises, impose fines and declare products counterfeit or adulterated without its authorisation.

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has challenged the Edo State Consumer Protection Committee’s authority to seize regulated products, seal business premises, impose fines and declare products counterfeit or adulterated without its authorisation.

The agency’s position was outlined in a statement issued by its Director-General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, on Tuesday, November 24, 2026.

NAFDAC maintained that regulating food, drugs and related products is a federal responsibility, warning that access to its product authentication platforms does not give state consumer protection bodies the power to exercise its regulatory functions.

NAFDAC questions Edo committee’s enforcement powers

NAFDAC said it had received reports that the Edo State Consumer Protection Committee seized regulated products, sealed business premises, imposed fines and publicly declared some products fake, counterfeit or adulterated.

The committee reportedly used NAFDAC’s product authentication platforms, including the NAFDAC Automated Product Administration and Monitoring System (NAPAMS), QR code scanner and SMS verification service, while allegedly claiming to act on behalf of the agency.

“The regulation of food, drugs and related products is on the Exclusive Legislative List, which makes it a federal responsibility,” NAFDAC said.

The agency clarified that access to its authentication platforms does not authorise users to declare products counterfeit, adulterated, safe or unsafe.

It added that a failed scan, missing registration details or irregular packaging does not independently establish that a product is substandard. Such findings should be reported to NAFDAC for investigation or laboratory analysis.

NAFDAC raises concern over Arden Table Water

The agency also expressed concern over the reported closure of Chepfets Mega Investment Nig Ltd, manufacturer of Arden Table Water, by the Edo committee.

The committee reportedly shut down the company’s operations, imposed a fine and made an arrest without first seeking clarification from NAFDAC.

Providing details of the manufacturer’s registration status, the agency said Arden sachet water has a valid NAFDAC registration number, D1-3016L, while the registration of its bottled water, D1-3065, is undergoing renewal.

NAFDAC explained that the absence of an updated status on its NAPAMS platform was not sufficient grounds to conclude that a product was unsafe or substandard. It also advised manufacturers to begin licence renewal at least six months before expiry.

The agency said it had commenced efforts to establish the circumstances surrounding the enforcement actions, including whether its Zonal Enforcement Team in Asaba was involved and whether the Edo committee had formal authorisation to act on its behalf.

It also plans to engage relevant authorities to clarify the committee’s statutory mandate and called on Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, to review the reported actions.

NAFDAC urged traders, distributors, healthcare providers and members of the public to report suspected counterfeit or substandard products through its official channels. It provided the contact numbers +234 (0) 700-1-623322 and +234 (0) 800-1-623322, as well as [email protected], for complaints.

Edo committee’s Camosunate claim preceded dispute

The latest disagreement follows an earlier controversy involving the Edo committee’s declaration that Camosunate, an antimalarial drug, was banned in Nigeria.

On November 22, 2026, NAFDAC had dismissed the claim, clarifying that it had never banned Camosunate or medicines containing the artesunate-amodiaquine combination.

The committee’s chairman, Osaro Iyamu, had reportedly declared the drug banned, prompting the Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN) to give him 24 hours to provide evidence from NAFDAC or face possible legal action.

The association cited NAFDAC’s Greenbook, which showed that Camosunate Children’s Powder, registration number 04-7908, manufactured by Front Pharmaceuticals PLC and marketed by Geneith Pharmaceuticals Limited, remained actively registered. Its registration was granted on November 26, 2025, and is valid until November 25, 2030.

The ACPN also questioned a reported enforcement operation at ALSO CARE Pharmacy in Benin City, arguing that pharmaceutical inspections and enforcement should be handled by legally authorised institutions, particularly NAFDAC and the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN).

NAFDAC’s Greenbook, launched in December 2023, allows consumers and healthcare professionals to verify the registration status of pharmaceutical products. The agency maintains that suspected counterfeit, unregistered or substandard products should be referred to it for proper investigation.