NCC says device checker cannot access Nigerians’ private data

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said its enhanced device compliance framework cannot access users’ private data, including messages, photographs, contacts and financial information, amid the rollout of stricter checks on SIM-enabled devices.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said its enhanced device compliance framework cannot access users’ private data, including messages, photographs, contacts and financial information, amid the rollout of stricter checks on SIM-enabled devices.

Director of Technical Standards and Network Integrity at the NCC, Engr. Edoyemi Ogoh, gave the assurance at a news conference in Abuja.

The clarification comes amid concerns by subscribers over their data privacy as the Commission implements device checks.

According to him, the framework uses device identification information, including International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) numbers, to verify compliance with technical standards and identify devices that may not have received the required regulatory approval.

NCC explains purpose of device compliance framework

He said the framework was designed for regulatory compliance, not surveillance, and did not give the Commission access to the contents of communications or personal information stored on users’ devices.

“The Type Approval Compliance framework is not designed for surveillance and does not provide the Commission with access to the content of communications, photographs, messages, contacts, financial information or any other personal information stored on users’ devices,” he said.

The NCC said the initiative would help identify non-compliant, cloned and counterfeit devices, strengthen network performance and improve consumer confidence in equipment sold in Nigeria.

The Commission also disclosed that devices already in stock were being onboarded, while newly imported devices would undergo verification and authentication.

Under Section 132(2) of the Nigerian Communications Act 2003, licensed service providers, facilities providers, equipment manufacturers and suppliers are required to obtain Type Approval before communications equipment can be sold or used in Nigeria.

The Commission issued its Type Approval Business Rules in August 2024, followed by consultations with manufacturers, importers, dealers, telecommunications operators, government agencies and industry associations to inform implementation.

NCC urges buyers to verify device approval

The Commission advised consumers to confirm the approval status of devices before purchase, particularly phones, tablets, modems and point of sale (POS) terminals that use SIM cards.

Ogoh urged buyers to ask sellers whether devices had received NCC Type Approval, noting that non-compliant equipment could affect network performance and create avoidable security risks.

The Commission said it would continue stakeholder engagement and public awareness campaigns as implementation progresses.

Over 231 million devices already registered

Nairametrics earlier reported that the NCC has registered approximately 231 million telecommunications devices in Nigeria as it begins the implementation of the framework.

While noting that newly introduced devices must meet the commission’s verification requirements before they can access telecommunications networks, the Commission noted that it would not retrospectively disconnect devices that were already connected before the new system became operational, including those that may not meet current approval standards.

The Commission is also working with the Nigeria Customs Service, manufacturers, importers and dealers to authenticate devices before they enter the Nigerian market.

The system will enable regulators to identify importers, import dates and the quantities of individual devices, supporting enforcement against counterfeit products.