Dangote Refinery IPO: United Capital’s InvestNow App still opens for participation till close date

United Capital is providing investors with digital access to the ongoing Dangote Petroleum Refinery IPO through its InvestNow platform, as the N2.15 trillion public offer approaches its October 13, 2026 closing date.

United Capital is providing investors with digital access to the ongoing Dangote Petroleum Refinery IPO through its InvestNow platform, as the N2.15 trillion public offer approaches its October 13, 2026 closing date.

The Pan-African financial and investment services group is playing a dual role in the transaction, with its Investment Banking business serving as Joint Issuing House and United Capital Securities acting as one of the Official Stockbrokers.

Through InvestNow, United Capital’s proprietary digital investment platform, eligible investors can subscribe to the refinery’s shares online via https://app.investnow.ng/ipos, providing an additional channel for retail participation in one of Africa’s largest public offerings.

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE IPO comprises 4.1 billion ordinary shares offered at N525 each. The offer opened on September 14 and is scheduled to close on October 13, 2026.

Investors can participate with a minimum subscription of 10 shares, equivalent to N5,250, with additional applications made in multiples of 10 shares.

United Capital’s involvement combines its capital-raising expertise with its securities trading and digital investment capabilities, positioning the group to support both the transaction and investor participation.

How investors can participate through InvestNow

InvestNow is United Capital’s digital investment platform, providing investors with access to securities trading, investment products and portfolio management services.

Launched in September 2018, the platform has operated for eight years and is accessible through its website, investnow.ng, and mobile applications available on Android and iOS.

For the Dangote Refinery IPO, eligible investors can subscribe through the platform without relying solely on physical application channels.

Prospective investors can access the IPO subscription portal at app.investnow.ng/ipos, follow the application process and submit their subscriptions electronically.

The minimum investment requirement of N5,250 provides an entry point for retail investors seeking exposure to the refinery’s shares.

Beyond the IPO, InvestNow enables users to trade securities and monitor their investment portfolios, supporting United Capital’s efforts to broaden digital participation in Nigeria’s capital market.

The digital channel is particularly relevant as the Dangote Refinery public offer seeks to attract a wide range of investors, including individuals participating in the equity market for the first time.

The refinery is raising capital to support its planned expansion from an operational baseline of approximately 700,000 barrels per day to 1.4 million barrels per day.

InvestNow records N102.41 billion trading value in two months

United Capital’s involvement in the Dangote Refinery IPO comes alongside substantial trading activity on its InvestNow digital investment platform.

Figures provided by the group show that approximately 23.59 million shares valued at N102.41 billion were traded through InvestNow between August 1 and September 30, 2026.

The performance highlights the scale of securities transactions processed through the platform during the two-month period preceding the closing stages of the Dangote Refinery public offer.

Having operated since September 2018, InvestNow has become an important component of United Capital’s digital investment services, allowing investors to access market opportunities and manage their portfolios remotely.

The platform’s trading activity also reflects United Capital’s investment in technology-driven financial services, complementing its traditional securities trading and investment management operations.

As digital channels become increasingly important to capital market participation, InvestNow provides the group with an additional avenue for reaching retail investors.

United Capital Securities records N413.28 billion in trading value

Beyond its digital investment platform, United Capital has maintained a significant presence in securities trading on the Nigerian Exchange.

An analysis of the NGX Broker Performance Report for January to September 2026 shows that United Capital Securities Limited handled approximately N413.28 billion in securities transactions, accounting for 2.71% of the Exchange’s total trading value during the nine-month period.

The performance placed United Capital Securities among the NGX’s top 10 stockbroking firms by transaction value.

The company’s stockbroking activities complement the InvestNow platform, which separately recorded N102.41 billion in trading value between August and September 2026.

These figures reflect activity across different reporting periods and should not be combined, as transactions executed through InvestNow may already form part of the broader stockbroking figures.

United Capital Securities’ role as one of the Official Stockbrokers to the Dangote Refinery IPO builds on its existing securities trading operations and provides another channel for facilitating investor participation.

The transaction also brings together United Capital’s Investment Banking and Securities businesses, combining capital-raising expertise with stockbroking and digital investment services.

As Joint Issuing House, United Capital’s Investment Banking business provides transaction advisory and capital markets expertise, while United Capital Securities supports investor participation and securities distribution.

Together, these roles demonstrate the group’s ability to deploy different business capabilities in support of large capital market transactions.

United Capital strengthens Pan-African investment presence

United Capital’s participation in the Dangote Refinery IPO comes as the group continues to expand its financial services operations across Africa.

Earlier in 2026, the company secured regulatory approvals to establish operations in Rwanda and Ethiopia, extending its presence in East Africa.

In Ethiopia, United Capital became the first foreign institution licensed to provide investment banking services, marking an important development as the country works to expand its capital market.

In Rwanda, the group secured regulatory approvals for United Capital Trustees Rwanda Limited and United Capital Financial Services Rwanda Limited.

These approvals provide a platform for investment management, investment banking and trusteeship services, strengthening United Capital’s presence within the East African market.

The expansion forms part of the group’s broader Pan-African strategy to mobilise capital, connect investment opportunities with domestic and international investors, and support business growth across African markets.

With more than six decades of experience, United Capital provides services spanning Investment Banking, Asset Management, Trusteeship, Securities Trading, Wealth Management, Microfinance Banking and Consumer Finance.

The group has a presence spanning more than 12 African countries, including operations in Nigeria, Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, Rwanda and Ethiopia.

Its involvement in the Dangote Refinery IPO reinforces its role in capital formation and highlights the opportunities for African financial institutions to support large industrial businesses seeking long-term funding.

As the October 13 deadline approaches, InvestNow provides eligible investors with a digital channel to participate in the public offer, while United Capital’s broader capital markets operations support the transaction.