Sterling Financial Holdings relists on NGX at N77.00 after 1-for-10 reconstruction

Sterling Financial Holdings Company Plc has completed its 1-for-10 share reconstruction and resumed trading on the Nigerian Exchange at a reference price of N77.00, up mechanically from N7.70 before the exercise, while its market capitalisation remained unchanged at about N527.5 billion

According to a research note from Cowry Asset Management Limited, the reconstruction followed shareholder approval at the company’s Annual General Meeting, a High Court order and a no-objection from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The NGX delisted Sterling’s 68.50 billion existing ordinary shares on October 8, 2026, and simultaneously listed 6.85 billion reconstructed shares on Thursday.

Reconstruction leaves market value unchanged:

The exercise consolidated every ten existing Sterling shares into one reconstructed share, reducing the company’s total outstanding shares by 90%. The corresponding tenfold adjustment in the reference price ensures that the company’s overall equity market value remains unchanged immediately after the reconstruction.

Cowry Asset Management cautioned investors against interpreting the adjusted price as evidence of a sudden increase in shareholder wealth.

“The headline jump from N7.70 to N77.00 should not be mistaken for a market re-rating.”

“The share count has fallen by 90 per cent while the quoted price has risen tenfold, so market capitalisation is unchanged at about N527.5 billion and every shareholder retains exactly the same percentage ownership.”

For example, an investor who previously held 100,000 shares valued at N7.70 each would now hold 10,000 shares at N77.00, leaving the investment’s reference value unchanged at N770,000.

The company’s share capital also declined by approximately 90%, from N34.25 billion to N3.43 billion, while Nairametrics previously reported that about N30.83 billion of the reduction would be transferred into a Share Reconstruction Reserve.

The exercise therefore changes the number of shares and their quoted reference price without, by itself, creating additional shareholder value.

Analysts caution against price illusion:

The reconstruction was first presented to shareholders ahead of Sterling Financial Holdings’ June 9 Annual General Meeting. Nairametrics reported that the proposal involved consolidating approximately 68.5 billion ordinary shares of 50 kobo each into 6.85 billion shares.

The meeting also considered a fresh capital raise of up to $400 million, while the proposed reconstruction attracted mixed reactions from market participants.

The approved consolidation reduced the number of ordinary shares from approximately 68.50 billion to 6.85 billion.

Fractional entitlements were to be rounded down or sold in the market, with proceeds distributed proportionately to affected shareholders.

Analysts previously raised concerns about possible effects on trading liquidity and shareholder value following the reconstruction.

Nairametrics also reported that Sterling’s first-half profit after tax increased 20.4% to N50.3 billion, while gross earnings stood at N279.6 billion.

Some analysts cautioned that share reconstructions do not automatically improve earnings, dividends or the underlying financial position of a company.

The exercise may alter Sterling’s trading profile, but its longer-term share performance will still depend on financial results, investor demand and the valuation investors are willing to assign to the business.

Sterling investors await price discovery:

Cowry Asset Management described the completed reconstruction as fundamentally neutral but strategically positive for Sterling’s capital-market profile. However, the firm cautioned that the N77.00 reference price should not be treated as an investment target or evidence of an improved valuation.

Investors will need to adjust historical share-price and share-count data when comparing Sterling’s performance before and after the reconstruction.

“Investors who compare unadjusted history with post-reconstruction numbers will overstate growth tenfold, so restating the series is the first analytical task.”

“With the nominal number of shares available to trade now substantially lower, early sessions may see exaggerated price movements depending on free float and institutional positioning.”

Cowry advised investors to “avoid reading the N77.00 listing price in isolation” while awaiting market price discovery and the company’s latest financial results.

The research firm said a stronger investment case would require sustainable earnings growth, attractive returns on equity and a compelling valuation relative to peers.

At the close of trading on Friday, October 9, the share price closed flat. For Sterling shareholders, the immediate implication is that their proportional ownership and the reference value of their holdings remain unchanged, while subsequent trading will determine whether the reconstructed shares attract a higher or lower market valuation.