The leadership behind Edala development

At the heart of Edala is a Board of Directors with experience and knowledge that continue to shape the company’s vision and growth. Mr. Gbenga Ademulegun, Mr. Olalekan Awosanya, and Professor Joseph Ezigbo bring different experiences and ideas that guide Edala’s approach to real estate development and investment. Their role goes beyond oversight. They are […]

At the heart of Edala is a Board of Directors with experience and knowledge that continue to shape the company’s vision and growth. Mr. Gbenga Ademulegun, Mr. Olalekan Awosanya, and Professor Joseph Ezigbo bring different experiences and ideas that guide Edala’s approach to real estate development and investment.

Their role goes beyond oversight. They are involved in key decisions, share their knowledge, identify new opportunities, and help the company stay focused on its long-term goals. Their experience also helps Edala respond to the changing needs of the real estate market.

This was clear at the Edala Investors Summit, which brought together investors, entrepreneurs, real estate professionals, and industry leaders to discuss investment and the future of real estate. The summit created room for honest conversations about the market, competition, investment, project delivery, and the need for businesses to adapt.

One of the key discussions focused on the growing shortlet market in Lagos. More properties are entering the market, which means operators are facing more competition. The discussion showed that good management, proper cost control, strong marketing, and scale will become even more important. For Edala, managing several developments gives the company more room to manage costs and compete across different areas of the market.

The summit also showed why investors need to understand the market before making decisions. There is still limited industry-wide data on the size and performance of Nigeria’s hospitality and shortlet market. This means investors and operators need to look beyond occupancy numbers. Location, demand, management, operating costs, and the ability to adapt are also important.

In just two years, Edala has grown 3x in both the number of developments and the scale of its operations, from residential, shortlet, commercial, and land properties. As we move to the next level, we are also growing beyond being just a real estate company. We are building a bigger vision, creating more opportunities, and expanding what Edala can offer.

Together with CEO Dayo Oloyede and COO Samuel Olatunde, the Board of Directors continues to provide the leadership and direction needed as Edala builds, grows, and contributes to the development of Nigeria’s real estate industry.