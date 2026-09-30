Johnvents Group hosts investors across operations as integrated agribusiness platform expands

Johnvents Group, a multinational agribusiness and food manufacturing group from Africa, has hosted institutional investors and capital-market stakeholders on a tour of its operating facilities, providing first-hand access to the Group’s processing, manufacturing and agricultural supply-chain operations.

The tour covered key operations across agricultural commodity aggregation, cocoa processing and downstream food manufacturing, giving investors an opportunity to engage management and operating teams on production, capacity utilisation, procurement and the Group’s growth plans.

Johnvents operates 48,000 metric tonnes of combined annual cocoa-processing capacity across its Akure and Ile-Oluji facilities. Combined utilisation reached approximately 82% in H1 2026, up from 66% in 2025. The Group processed 31,621 MT of cocoa in 2025, 50% more than in 2024, and a further 19,806 MT in H1 2026.

Beyond cocoa, Johnvents participates across multiple agricultural commodity supply chains, with operations spanning food manufacturing, diversified agro-processing, farming and logistics. Its downstream businesses produce consumer foods, edible oils, animal feed, seasoning and water, while approximately 75% of Group revenue is linked to export markets, according to its H1 2026 investor presentation.

“The investor tour was an opportunity to provide direct visibility into our operations and the scale we have built across the value chain,” said John Adedamola Alamu, Group Managing Director of Johnvents Group. “We are strengthening the connection between agricultural supply, processing, manufacturing and markets, with a clear focus on increasing value addition and building globally competitive businesses from Africa.”

The visit also provided investors with greater insight into the working-capital requirements of the Group’s operations ahead of the main agricultural procurement season.

According to Samuel Olaifa, Group Head, Treasury: “Agricultural commodities are procured during defined crop windows before moving through inventory, processing, sales and exports, and ultimately cash collection. For Johnvents, cocoa represents a significant component of this seasonal requirement, reflecting the scale of our processing operations and the concentration of procurement during the cocoa season. Our cash-conversion cycle is approximately 150 days at seasonal peak, with typical customer collections occurring within 25 to 40 days.”

“Since commencing our Commercial Paper programme in 2022, Johnvents Industries has issued 27 Commercial Paper series, of which 21 have matured and been repaid in full. All maturities due to date have been settled on or before their respective due dates”, Olaifa concluded Johnvents is rated BBB+(NG), with a stable outlook, by GCR, and has established institutional relationships with development-finance partners including IFC and British International Investment.

“Our working-capital requirements are closely linked to the timing and scale of our operating cycle,” said Jai Kumar, Financial Controller, Johnvents Group. “Our focus is on maintaining the liquidity required to secure supply, support production and meet our obligations as they fall due.”

The Group said it will continue to deepen its agricultural supply-chain participation, processing capacity and downstream manufacturing operations while expanding access to domestic and international markets.

The investor tour forms part of Johnvents’ ongoing engagement with investors and other stakeholders as it advances its growth strategy.

About Johnvents Group

Johnvents Group is an integrated multinational agribusiness and food manufacturing group with operations spanning agricultural commodity sourcing and supply, processing, consumer foods, diversified agro-processing, farming, logistics and international distribution. Through its businesses, the Group connects agricultural production with processing and value-added manufacturing, serving domestic and international markets across multiple product categories.

Nourishing Africa and the World.