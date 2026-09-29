NICE opens applications for innovation clinics across six Nigerian clusters

The Nigeria Innovation Cluster Exchange (NICE) has opened applications for its Pipeline Clinics, a sector-focused programme aimed at helping Nigerian businesses and entrepreneurs strengthen their operations, and position themselves for sustainable growth.

The Nigeria Innovation Cluster Exchange (NICE) has opened applications for its Pipeline Clinics, a sector-focused programme aimed at helping Nigerian businesses and entrepreneurs strengthen their operations, and position themselves for sustainable growth.

The programme targets businesses operating in or supporting six priority innovation clusters covering agro-processing, manufacturing, health, minerals and cybersecurity.

The initiative is being implemented by The Nest Innovation Technology Park in partnership with the UK-Nigeria Tech Hub under the UK Government’s Digital Access Programme, with collaboration from the Office for Nigerian Digital Innovation (ONDI).

The Pipeline Clinics follow NICE’s initial desk and field research, which mapped innovation activities, stakeholders and opportunities across six priority clusters.

The Six clusters targeted

NICE’s initial research identified six priority clusters: Kano for agro-processing, Abia for manufacturing, Ogun for manufacturing, Oyo for health, Akwa Ibom for minerals, and Abuja for cybersecurity.

Unlike generic entrepreneurship training, the clinics will focus on the specific needs of each cluster, helping participants strengthen their businesses, address identified challenges and position themselves for sustainable growth.

According to NICE, the programme will cover areas including innovation management, access to facilities and partners, prototyping, partnerships and peer exchange.

The initiative will also involve Experts-in-Residence from the UK, who will provide specialised knowledge and support in areas including innovation strategy, incubation models and technology validation.

The UK-Nigeria Tech Hub said the Pipeline Clinics would provide entrepreneurs and businesses with practical tools, networks and support to strengthen their competitiveness, address local challenges and scale sustainable solutions.

“Strong local innovation clusters are essential to unlocking Nigeria’s economic potential. Through the NICE Pipeline Clinics, we are equipping entrepreneurs and businesses with the practical tools, networks, and support needed to strengthen their competitiveness, address local challenges, and scale sustainable solutions,” it said.

Who can apply?

The Pipeline Clinics are open to Nigerian-owned or Nigeria-based businesses and enterprises with an existing business, startup, prototype, product, service or clearly defined business model.

Applicants must operate within, support or demonstrate strong relevance to at least one of the six NICE priority clusters.

They are also expected to have a clear business challenge, growth opportunity or development need that can be addressed through the programme.

NICE said priority may be given to businesses demonstrating growth potential, innovative products or services, market traction, expansion opportunities, investment readiness, job-creation potential or strong potential to contribute to their local innovation cluster.

Applicants must also be willing to commit the required time, provide relevant business information for assessment and apply the learning and recommendations from the clinic.

From clinics to innovation sprints

The Pipeline Clinics form part of NICE’s effort to address fragmentation within Nigeria’s innovation ecosystem.

The initiative was developed in recognition that Nigeria has a growing number of startups, entrepreneurship support organisations, research institutions and innovation hubs, but that many continue to operate independently, limiting opportunities for collaboration and shared learning.

Following the Pipeline Clinics and expert exchange, NICE will move toward collaborative innovation sprints, where participating clusters will work with Nigerian and UK partners to develop and validate solutions around identified challenges.

Oluwajoba Oloba, Co-founder of The Nest Innovation Technology Park, said the initiative would strengthen Nigeria’s organic innovation ecosystem through knowledge sharing and institutional partnerships.

How to apply

The NICE framework provides for Cluster Coordinators and Cluster Councils to support local ownership, coordination and continuity.

Applications for the Pipeline Clinics are now open to eligible entrepreneurs and businesses operating within or supporting the six priority clusters.

Eligible businesses can apply here.

Nigeria’s growing innovation network

Nigeria’s innovation ecosystem includes a network of innovation hubs supporting startups, entrepreneurs and technology-driven businesses.

Nairametrics reported in August that the Federal Government, through the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), was developing a National Innovation Hub Standards Framework to establish common standards for the country’s 339 innovation hubs and strengthen their capacity to support startups and entrepreneurs.

Nairametrics also reported that several Nigerian cities outside Lagos and Abuja are emerging as hubs for startups, founders and technology talent, reflecting the spread of innovation ecosystems across the country.