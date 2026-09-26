FCMB Group extends deadline for release of Q3 2026 financial results

FCMB Group Plc has notified the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), shareholders and the investing public of a potential delay in the release of its nine-month unaudited financial statements for the period ended September 30, 2026.

FCMB Group Plc has notified the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), shareholders and the investing public of a potential delay in the release of its nine-month unaudited financial statements for the period ended September 30, 2026.

The disclosure was contained in a regulatory filing signed by the Company’s Secretary, Mrs. Olufunmilayo Adedibu.

The Group said its third-quarter financial statements, which would ordinarily be expected by the October 30, 2026 reporting deadline, will now be published on or before December 29, 2026.

What they are saying

FCMB Group attributed the extension to an ongoing interim audit of its flagship and largest subsidiary, First City Monument Bank Limited (FCMB).

The Group said the outcome of the audit would have a material impact on its consolidated financial statements.

“The delay is due to the commencement of the interim audit of the company’s largest subsidiary, First City Monument Bank Limited for the period ending 30 September 2026, which results would have a material impact on the Group’s consolidated accounts.”

Management said it would complete and submit the consolidated accounts to the Exchange immediately after the audit review, ahead of the revised deadline.

“The Consolidated third quarter 2026 result of FCMB Group Plc, will however be published on or before 29 December 2026.”

Get up to speed

FCMB Group reported a 99% year-on-year increase in profit before tax to N157.3 billion in its unaudited half-year results for the period ended June 30, 2026, compared with N79.1 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2025.

The six-month results showed double-digit growth in profit before tax across all four divisions of the Group.

Consumer Finance recorded 92% growth, followed by the Banking Group at 80%, Investment Banking at 76%, and Investment Management at 50%.

Gross earnings rose by 27.8% to N676.2 billion in the first half of 2026, from N529.2 billion in the same period of 2025.

The increase was driven by a 31.0% rise in interest income and a 22% growth in earning assets, which increased from N4.90 trillion to N5.98 trillion.

Annualised earnings per share (EPS) rose to N4.23 in the first half of 2026, compared with N3.96 for the full year 2025, despite the increase in the Group’s post-recapitalisation share base.

What you should know

Earlier in 2026, FCMB Group crossed a key regulatory milestone after successfully raising N500 billion, enabling its banking subsidiary to meet the Central Bank of Nigeria’s capital requirement for an international banking licence.

The recapitalisation brings FCMB among the banks that have met the CBN’s new minimum capital requirements as the Nigerian banking sector undergoes a major capital restructuring.

The development also provides context for the Group’s ongoing financial reporting, with the third-quarter results expected to provide an update on its financial performance following the recapitalisation.