NRS, NUPRC earn N123.54 billion in collection fees from June FAAC revenue

The Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) and the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) received a combined N123.54 billion as cost of revenue collection from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) revenue distributed in June 2026.

The Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) and the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) received a combined N123.54 billion as cost of revenue collection from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) revenue distributed in June 2026.

The figure is contained in FAAC data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), covering revenue generated in May 2026 and shared among the three tiers of government in June.

The two agencies’ combined collection fees represented about 3.6% of the N3.40 trillion distributed during the month, with the NRS accounting for the larger share.

NRS, NUPRC receive N123.54bn

The NRS received N84.69 billion, while the NUPRC received N38.85 billion as collection fees from the June FAAC distribution.

FAAC disbursed a total of N3.40 trillion to the Federal Government, states and local governments during the month, comprising N2.65 trillion from the Statutory Account and N743.67 billion from Value Added Tax (VAT).

The Federal Government received N818.68 billion, while states received N759.14 billion.

Local governments received N534.28 billion from the distributable revenue.

Oil-producing states received N188.13 billion under the 13% derivation fund.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, received N30.62 billion.

The Federal Government’s allocation included N651.13 billion to the FGN Consolidated Revenue Fund Account, alongside allocations for derivation and ecology, the Stabilisation Fund and natural resources development.

Collection fees rise 8.6% in June

The combined collection fees paid to the NRS and NUPRC increased by N9.78 billion, or about 8.6%, from the N113.76 billion recorded in May.

In the previous month, the NRS received N76.28 billion, while the NUPRC received N37.48 billion.

The increase in June coincided with a rise in total FAAC distributions from N3.18 trillion in May to N3.40 trillion.

The May distribution comprised N2.13 trillion from the Statutory Account and N806.62 billion from VAT, alongside a N250 billion augmentation.

The Federal Government received N787.35 billion in May, while states received N772.36 billion and local governments received N540.15 billion.

Oil-producing states received N157.25 billion from the 13% derivation fund in May.

The collection fees represent the cost associated with revenue collection by the agencies before the proceeds are distributed through FAAC to the three tiers of government.

Nairametrics earlier reported that Nigeria’s subnational governments generated a combined N5.15 trillion in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in 2025, representing a 40.93% increase from the N3.65 trillion recorded in 2024.

Lagos State accounted for more than one-third of the internally generated revenue collected by Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in 2025.

Lagos has consistently maintained its position as Nigeria’s leading state in internally generated revenue.

Nairametrics earlier reported that Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) generated a combined N3.63 trillion in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in 2024, with Lagos State alone accounting for more than one-third of the total.