$5 billion swap deal raises questions despite Nigeria’s record $54.6 billion reserves

There is a particular kind of quiet that settles over a shop in Balogun Market when the owner returns from the moneylender. Consider a textile trader who has just closed the best season of her working life. The lace is moving, the Ankara is moving, the customers from Cotonou have come back, and for the […]

There is a particular kind of quiet that settles over a shop in Balogun Market when the owner returns from the moneylender.

Consider a textile trader who has just closed the best season of her working life.

The lace is moving, the Ankara is moving, the customers from Cotonou have come back, and for the first time in four years she has money resting in the account rather than money merely passing through it.

Then, on a Tuesday afternoon, she walks down to a man with a metal cabinet and signs over the title to her shop in exchange for cash she says she needs for expansion.

Her apprentices cannot make sense of it. The season is good. The deposits have never been as much in the bank account. The bank on the next street has been calling her for months offering a loan on her signature alone. When they ask her why she has pledged the shop, she tells them the terms were better, and that she would rather not go into the details. Nigeria did something very close to this in 2026, and the details are still not available.

On 24 March 2026, President Bola Tinubu sought National Assembly approval for a structured external financing programme of up to $5 billion with First Abu Dhabi Bank, the largest lender in the United Arab Emirates. Approval came by 31 March, in under four hours at the Senate plenary.

The instrument is a total return swap (TRS), priced at 395 basis points over the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) for the first tranche and 400 thereafter, and secured by Naira-denominated Federal Government securities worth 133.3% of whatever is drawn. Nigeria took $1.5 billion in June, implying roughly $2 billion (about ₦2.66 trillion) already pledged, rising to about $6.65 billion (about ₦8.85 trillion) if drawn in full.

A total return swap is a loan wearing a costume. Nigeria hands pledge its own Naira bonds, the bank hands over dollars, and on paper the bank owns the economic return and risk on those bonds while Nigeria pays a floating rate for the cash. In substance Nigeria has borrowed and posted security worth a third more than it received. The costume matters because a swap is a derivative rather than a bond and has historically been recorded in a different part of the national accounts, or in no visible part.

The historical symmetry is almost too neat. Also, the historical irony is striking: in 1974 under General Yakubu Gowon, Nigeria was lending $240 million to the World Bank and contributing $120 million to the IMF’s Oil Facility, while oil-rich Abu Dhabi was already institutionalising the outward deployment of its petroleum wealth through the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD), established in 1971. Two oil states, two windfalls, both creditors in the same decade. Fifty-two years later, the positions had dramatically reversed with one lending $5 billion and the other pledging her domestic FGN bonds as collateral to access liquidity.

What makes the transaction strange is the timing. Gross external reserves crossed $54.61 billion on 14 September 2026, the highest since September 2008, having gained roughly $9.04 billion since January 2, 2026 and overshot the Central Bank’s full-year projection of about $51.04 billion.

Brent crude traded around $103 a barrel in mid-September, nearly 60% above Nigeria’s 2026 budget benchmark of $64.85, while the country met its 1.5 million-barrel-per-day OPEC quota for a fourth consecutive month in August. The economy grew 4.43% in the second quarter, three agencies have upgraded the sovereign ratings since April 2025, and the Naira has appreciated to about ₦1,331 to the dollar as per NFEM/NAFEM on 18 September 2026. The man who pawns his farm in a year of good harvest has not been rescued; he has merely been measured.

The government’s defence is that the facility is cheap, and that it is against some existing obligations. The Eurobonds sold in December 2024 carry coupons of 9.625% and 10.375%, while SOFR at 3.62% on 16 September 2026 puts the all-in cost of the first FAB tranche at roughly 7.57%.

But those coupons are not what the market charges today. DMO data show that secondary-market yields on Nigeria’s outstanding Eurobonds had fallen substantially from their issue levels, with the 2031 bond at 6.553% in the DMO’s published trading data.

Nigeria has therefore pledged domestic government bonds as collateral for dollar funding whose floating cost is above the yield on that comparable existing Eurobond. Nor was international market access absent: Nigeria’s December 2024 $2.2 billion Eurobond attracted a peak order book exceeding $9 billion. Speed has value, but speed purchased with a third more collateral and a yield much above the (around 102 basis points) comparable asset than the loan is an expensive convenience.

The collateral figure turns a technical curiosity into a public policy question. Total public debt stood at ₦159.35 trillion ($114.95 billion) at the end of the first quarter of 2026, comprising ₦87.40 trillion ($63.05 billion) in domestic debt and $51.90 billion in external debt as at March 31, 2026. If the $5 billion FAB facility were drawn in full, the approximately ₦8.85 trillion of required collateral would be equivalent to about 14% of the ₦63.45 trillion stock of outstanding FGN bonds as at March 2026, held by a single foreign bank.

At $54.61 billion, reserves now exceed the whole external debt stock of $51.90 billion. A country whose foreign assets exceed its foreign liabilities has nevertheless chosen to enter into an arrangement of the type usually reserved for borrowers nobody will lend to on trust.

Economic theory has a name for the condition. Barry Eichengreen, Ricardo Hausmann and Ugo Panizza called it “original sin”, the inability of emerging economies to borrow abroad in their own currency, leaving them vulnerable to currency mismatches on the sovereign balance sheet. The Abu Dhabi structure appears to escape it, because the pledged asset is Naira paper. It does not.

The obligation to top up collateral is denominated in dollars, so the mismatch has merely moved from the coupon, where everyone can see it, to the collateral account, where almost nobody can. A second cost is what Patrick Bolton and Olivier Jeanne call debt dilution: pledging assets to one creditor quietly seemingly demotes every unsecured creditor, including probably Eurobond holders and the pension funds holding Federal Government securities.

Angola had already run the experiment. In December 2024, it entered a $1 billion total return swap with JPMorgan backed by about $1.9 billion of its dollar bonds. In April 2025, after oil prices fell sharply amid the U.S. tariff turmoil, the collateral bond fell from 100 cents on the dollar to as low as 86 cents, prompting JPMorgan to issue a $200 million margin call.

Angola paid the call and received the $200 million back in May after the bond recovered. The episode showed the liquidity risk embedded in collateralised sovereign financing: an oil-dependent government can be forced to produce hard currency at short notice precisely when a fall in oil prices is weakening its fiscal and external position. The instrument demands most when the borrower can least pay.

Nigeria’s exposure is worse in one respect. Angola pledged dollar bonds; Nigeria has pledged Naira bonds, whose dollar value depends on both the bond price and the exchange rate, so a depreciation alone can trigger a margin call even if the domestic bond market has not moved.

The IMF’s economists wrote in 2026 Article IV report on Nigeria that the arrangement exposes the government to margin calls and could thereby give rise to political constraints on monetary or exchange rate policy. That is the most consequential sentence written about Nigerian economic policy this year. The Central Bank now has a fiscal reason to defend the Naira unrelated to inflation or competitiveness, and Nigeria endured the 2023 exchange rate unification precisely to escape that same policy entanglement. The rope that binds the goat tightens most when the goat tries to run.

On 19 August 2026, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, confirmed that no breakdown of the spending would be published, arguing the facility should not be treated differently from a World Bank financing, Eurobond, a Sukuk or a multilateral loan. That is the weakest part of the defence, because a Eurobond carries a published prospectus, a Sukuk a defined asset pool, and a World Bank loan its procurement rules. The IMF’s Resident Representative, Christian Ebeke, has described such structures as opaque, while the Fund and Fitch have highlighted the limited public disclosure of key terms, including pricing, collateral valuation, margin requirements and fees. The Fund will count the full collateral inside Nigeria’s debt stock regardless. A trader who will not open his ledger is not protecting the market; he is protecting himself.

Five corrections follow, none requiring the facility to be unwound. Firstly, publish the documentation, including the pricing formula, collateral valuation methodology, margin triggers and fees. Secondly, record the collateral as public debt, since the Fund will count it anyway. Thirdly, set a statutory ceiling on collateralised sovereign borrowing as a share of the domestic bond stock. Fourthly, use the windfall, because Brent around $103 against a $64.85 benchmark is the moment to retire expensive debt rather than acquire clever debt. Fifthly, insulate the Central Bank by requiring every Monetary Policy Committee communique to disclose any collateralised obligation carrying a margin trigger.

The apprentices in Balogun Market were not confused about interest rates. What unsettled them was discovering that in her best year their employer had chosen to behave like someone having her worst one. Nigeria has reserves it has not seen for 18 years, an oil price 60% above its budget assumption, the fastest growth in five years since Q2 2021 and a bond market offering more than four dollars for every one dollar it asked for in the CBN’s August 26, 2026 OMO-bill auction.

It responded by pledging 14% of its domestic bond stock to a bank in Abu Dhabi at a rate above its own market yield, then declining to say what the money is for. Fifty-two years ago, the International Monetary Fund needed Nigeria’s money. The distance between that country and this one is measured not in dollars but in the quiet confidence of a state that knew it did not need to pledge anything.

Akinola Morakinyo (Ph. D) writes on MINT economies from the Department of Economics, Finance & Quantitative Analysis, Kennesaw State University, GA, USA.