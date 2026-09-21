Over 67% of Nigerians surveyed demand fuel subsidy restoration, SBM says

Over 67% of Nigerians are demanding the reinstatement of the fuel subsidy, rejecting the federal government’s current petrol pricing framework amid escalating economic pressure.

Over 67% of Nigerians are demanding the reinstatement of the fuel subsidy, rejecting the federal government’s current petrol pricing framework amid escalating economic pressure.

This was disclosed in the Wave 2 analysis of the Nigeria 2027 Voter Sentiment Tracker, titled ‘Nigeria 2027: A Narrower Race,‘ released by geopolitical research firm SBM Intelligence.

To arrive at its findings, SBM Intelligence surveyed 1,103 eligible voters through face-to-face interviews across 12 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), representing all six geopolitical zones.

Fieldwork took place in diverse settings, including markets, viewing centers, schools, and hotels in both urban and rural environments.

However, the report cautions that its sampling frame is a direct snapshot of stated sentiment among the surveyed population and does not adjust for historical turnout, NPC population projections, or INEC voter registration figures, meaning it may not fully capture the complete scale of voter sentiment for the 2027 presidential election.

What they are saying

Petrol has rapidly emerged as a standalone political issue across the country. Absent as an issue option in the survey’s first wave, it has jumped to become the second-most cited national problem at 18.2%, the worst-rated issue of the current administration with a performance score of 1.69 out of 4, and the subject of a core policy rejected by nearly seven in ten citizens.

According to the report, “It is now the second-most cited national problem at 18.2%, the government’s worst-rated issue at 1.69 out of 4, and the subject of a policy the public rejects by 67.4% to 19.2%.”

Views on petrol vary sharply depending on geography, settlement type, and age cohort. Petrol ranks as the single highest voter concern in the Southwest (30.5%) and South-South (29.1%).

Settlement-wise, 32.4% of rural respondents cite petrol as their primary issue, compared to only 11.7% of urban voters. By age, concern over petrol rises steadily alongside age, starting at 19.6% among youth aged 18 to 24 and reaching 27.6% among respondents over 55.

What Nigerians want fixed going into the 2027 election

The report highlights a split across geopolitical zones regarding the primary issues citizens want fixed ahead of the 2027 polls.

Insecurity remains the top national issue overall, cited heavily in the Southeast (62.6%), Northcentral (47.5%), and Northwest (25.0%). Conversely, the Northeast presents a unique profile, with debt identified as the leading concern at 28.3%, followed by insecurity at 17.1%.

Economic and basic service priorities also shift by region:

Southwest: Petrol leads at 30.5%, followed by the general economy at 20.2%, jobs at 9.0%, and insecurity at 7.9%.

South-South: Petrol leads at 29.1%, followed by the economy at 21.1%, insecurity at 9.3%, and corruption at 7.5%.

Southeast: Insecurity leads overwhelmingly at 62.6%, followed by debt (7.5%), jobs (7.5%), and the economy (5.6%).

Northcentral: Insecurity dominates at 47.5%, followed by the economy (26.5%), jobs (6.5%), and debt (5.5%).

Northwest: Insecurity leads at 25.0%, with petrol following closely at 24.0%, the economy at 16.0%, and electricity at 15.0%.

Northeast: Debt leads at 28.3%, followed by insecurity (17.1%), health (11.2%), and corruption (9.8%).

Get up to speed

The survey results arrive amid a fresh spike in pump prices across major cities. In mid-September, fuel checks in Lagos revealed filling stations selling petrol between N1,400 and N1,430 per litre, while Abuja pump prices ranged between N1,400 and N1,450 per litre.

The persistent price increases have drawn opposition criticism and union pushback. Atiku Abubakar, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, said he would restore the petrol subsidy if elected in 2027.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), led by President Joe Ajaero, called for immediate wage awards and structural measures to cushion rising transport costs and safeguard workers’ purchasing power.

What you should know

In response to market pressures and public complaints, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) stated on September 19 that it lacks legal backing to fix petrol pump prices, promising instead to step up market surveillance against price-gouging.

On the executive side, President Bola Tinubu noted that commuters should expect tangible drops in transportation costs, pointing to over N3.5 billion saved in transportation expenses during the first year of CNG-powered bus operations in Kaduna.