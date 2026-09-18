Gabon signs agreement with Nigeria’s Oilserv to develop two hydrocarbon blocks

The Gabonese Government has signed an agreement with Nigerian energy infrastructure company Oilserv to develop and commercialise hydrocarbon reserves in two blocks in the country.

The Gabonese Government has signed an agreement with Nigerian energy infrastructure company Oilserv to develop and commercialise hydrocarbon reserves in two blocks in the country.

Oilserv disclosed the development in a statement published on its website.

The Agreement Protocol covers the DEF-3 and D4-5 blocks and also provides for gas transportation, compression and treatment infrastructure to support power generation and industrial activities in Gabon.

What they are saying

The agreement was signed by Gabon’s Minister of Petroleum and Gas, Clotaire Kondja, on behalf of the Gabonese State, while Oilserv was represented by its Chairman and Group Chief Executive Officer, Emeka Okwuosa.

Oilserv said the agreement establishes a framework for developing and commercialising the hydrocarbon reserves in the two blocks.

“Oilserv Limited has taken another significant step in advancing Africa’s energy future through a strategic partnership with the Gabonese State, reinforcing the Group’s strategic position as a trusted African energy infrastructure and solutions partner.”

“At the signing of an Agreement Protocol, the Gabonese State, represented by the Honourable Minister of Petroleum and Gas, His Excellency Clotaire KONDJA, and Oilserv, represented by its Chairman and Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Dr. Emeka Okwuosa, CON, formalised a framework for the development and commercialisation of hydrocarbon reserves in the DEF-3 and D4-5 blocks in the Gabonese Republic,” the statement read in part.

The agreement also covers gas transportation, compression and treatment infrastructure, with the infrastructure expected to support thermal power generation and industrial activities in Gabon.

Get up to speed

The agreement adds to recent examples of Nigerian energy companies pursuing oil and gas projects in other African countries.

Dangote Group’s proposed refinery in Kenya is one such project, with the company seeking to establish a refining operation in East Africa.

Nairametrics reported in August that Dangote had offered East African countries a combined 30% stake in the proposed refinery.

Kenya is expected to take a 10% stake, while Ethiopia and Rwanda have also expressed interest.

The refinery is expected to be located in Lamu on Kenya’s coast and cost about $17 billion.

It would follow Dangote’s 650,000 barrels per day refinery in Lagos.

Meanwhile, Dangote recently revealed that construction of the Kenyan refinery would begin by the end of September, with completion expected within three years.

What you should know

The Oilserv-Gabon agreement follows other deals involving Nigerian companies and governments seeking to develop oil and gas resources in African markets.

In April 2026, Nairametrics reported that Sierra Leone signed a $225 million offshore oil exploration and production agreement with Nigeria-based Marginal Energy Limited.

The agreement covers exploration and production activities as Sierra Leone seeks to revive its upstream petroleum sector.

The Sierra Leone deal, like the Gabon agreement, involves a Nigerian company partnering with an African government to develop petroleum resources.

The projects, however, differ in scope and the specific assets covered.