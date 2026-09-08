FTSE Frontier 50 Index lists FirstHoldCo, Zenith, GTCO, Dangote Cement, Aradel, MTN as only Nigerian firms

FTSE Russell has included six Nigerian companies in its FTSE Frontier 50 Index as Nigeria prepares to return to Frontier Market status after a three-year absence from the global index provider’s classification.

FTSE Russell has included six Nigerian companies in its FTSE Frontier 50 Index as Nigeria prepares to return to Frontier Market status after a three-year absence from the global index provider’s classification.

The global index provider revealed this in its September 2026 semi-annual review of the FTSE Frontier 50 Index, dated September 4, 2026.

The six Nigerian companies included in the index are:

Aradel Holdings

Dangote Cement

FirstHoldCo

Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO)

MTN Nigeria Communications

Zenith Bank

FTSE Russell said the changes will become effective after the close of business on Friday, September 18, 2026, meaning the new index composition will take effect from Monday, September 21, 2026.

This coincides with Nigeria’s formal reclassification from Unclassified to Frontier Market status, which will also become effective from the opening of trading on September 21.

The FTSE Frontier 50 Index is a more concentrated benchmark within the broader FTSE Frontier Index Series.

According to FTSE Russell’s methodology, it comprises the largest 50 companies by full market capitalisation that are constituents of the FTSE Frontier Index.

What they are saying

FTSE Russell’s Frontier Index Series Ground Rules state under Section 1.2.1 that:

“This index comprises the largest 50 companies by full market capitalisation that are constituents of the FTSE Frontier Index.”

This means companies must first be constituents of the broader FTSE Frontier Index before they can qualify for the Frontier 50.

The index is reviewed semi-annually in March and September, based on data from the third Friday of February and August respectively. It is also calculated in US dollars in real time.

The methodology also provides for a maximum country weight of 20%, preventing a single frontier market from becoming excessively dominant in the benchmark.

FirstHoldCo, in a statement following its inclusion, said the development could improve the company’s visibility among global institutional investors and investors seeking exposure to frontier markets.

Backstory

Nigeria was removed from FTSE Russell’s Frontier Market classification and moved to Unclassified status in September 2023, following persistent difficulties experienced by international institutional investors in repatriating capital and executing foreign exchange transactions.

The journey back began in October 2025 when FTSE Russell placed Nigeria on its Watch List for possible reclassification following improvements in foreign exchange liquidity, capital repatriation and market accessibility.

In April 2026, FTSE Russell announced that Nigeria would return to Frontier Market status, with September 21 set as the effective date.

The transition was subsequently placed under additional assessment following Nigeria’s migration from a T+2 to a T+1 settlement cycle on June 1, 2026.

Market participants had raised concerns that the shorter settlement period could effectively require international investors to pre-fund Nigerian equity transactions.

FTSE Russell subsequently engaged Nigerian market authorities, custodians and international investors to assess the impact of the settlement change.

On August 27, FTSE Russell confirmed that Nigeria’s reclassification would proceed after it observed no material settlement, operational or funding issues that would prevent the transition

What you should know

The Frontier 50 inclusion is different from FTSE Russell’s broader September 2026 Frontier Index Series review, which identified 31 Nigerian companies across the Large Cap, Mid Cap and Small Cap categories.

Of the 31 companies, 10 were classified as Large Caps: Aradel Holdings, Dangote Cement, FirstHoldCo, GTCO, MTN Nigeria, Nestlé Nigeria, Nigerian Breweries, Presco, Stanbic IBTC Holdings and Zenith Bank.

However, only six of the 10 Large Cap companies made the narrower FTSE Frontier 50 Index: Aradel Holdings, Dangote Cement, FirstHoldCo, GTCO, MTN Nigeria and Zenith Bank.

This means Nestlé Nigeria, Nigerian Breweries, Presco and Stanbic IBTC Holdings remain part of the broader FTSE Frontier Index Series as Large Cap stocks but are not included in the Frontier 50.

The distinction is important because while the broader FTSE Frontier Index Series covers eligible large-, mid- and small-cap equities, the Frontier 50 is a more concentrated benchmark drawn from leading companies within FTSE Russell’s frontier-market universe.

The inclusion of FirstHoldCo, Zenith Bank and GTCO gives the banking sector three of Nigeria’s six positions in the Frontier 50, while MTN Nigeria represents telecommunications, Dangote Cement represents industrials and Aradel Holdings provides exposure to the energy sector.

The development also represents another step in Nigeria’s reintegration into global equity benchmarks after three years outside FTSE Russell’s classified frontier-market universe.

FTSE Russell says the Frontier Index Series has been “designed for use as performance benchmarks and for use in the creation of index tracking products.”

This means inclusion can potentially increase the visibility of Nigerian equities among international fund managers and investors whose portfolios track or benchmark against frontier-market indices.

However, inclusion in the index does not guarantee immediate foreign portfolio inflows. The eventual impact will depend on the size of funds tracking or benchmarking against the index, the weights assigned to the Nigerian stocks, liquidity conditions and broader international investor appetite for Nigerian assets.

The revised FTSE Frontier 50 Index and Nigeria’s return to Frontier Market status are both scheduled to take effect on September 21, 2026.