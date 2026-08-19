Zenith Bank gets NGX approval for six-week extension on H1 2026 results

Zenith Bank Plc has received approval from the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) to extend the deadline for publishing its Half-Year Audited Financial Statements for the period ended June 30, 2026.

Zenith Bank Plc has received approval from the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) to extend the deadline for publishing its Half-Year Audited Financial Statements for the period ended June 30, 2026.

The development was disclosed in a notice to the investing public dated August 18, 2026, and signed by the bank’s Company Secretary, Michael Osilama Otu.

The original filing deadline was August 29, 2026, but NGX has approved a six-week extension following the bank’s request.

What they are saying

According to the bank, its Board of Directors approved the Half-Year Audited Financial Statements on July 29, 2026. However, the results are yet to receive the final approval of its primary regulator, a requirement before publication.

“The Company is hopeful that the Half-Year Audited Financial Statement will be released on or before 9 October 2026,” the notice stated.

The lender explained that the delay stems from the regulatory approval process that follows board approval of audited financial statements.

Zenith Bank said it remains optimistic that the audited results will be released to the NGX and investing public ahead of the new deadline.

Get up to speed

Zenith Bank is the latest financial institution to obtain additional time for the release of its half-year audited results.

Earlier this week, Access Holdings Plc also secured approval from the NGX to extend the filing deadline for its interim audited financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2026.

The extension granted to Access Holdings moved its filing deadline to September 30, 2026, subject to receiving the necessary approval from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The financial services group attributed the delay to the ongoing completion of its audit process and the need to obtain regulatory clearance before publication.

What you should know

The extension comes after Zenith Bank reported strong earnings performance in the first quarter of 2026.

The Group posted a profit before tax of N360.92 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, representing a 2.87% increase from N350.82 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2025.

Profit after tax also rose by 0.69% year-on-year to N314.02 billion, supported by strong interest income and lower funding costs.

Despite higher loan impairment charges and growing cost pressures, the bank maintained stable profitability during the period, reinforcing its position as one of Nigeria’s most profitable financial institutions.