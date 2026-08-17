Nigerian equities extend bearish run for fifth straight session, lose N106.24 billion

The Nigerian equities market extended its bearish trajectory into a new week on Monday, August 17, 2026, with the benchmark NGX All-Share Index (ASI) declining 0.07% to close at 242,454.65 points, down from 242,619.20 points in the previous session.

Market capitalisation fell to N156.52 trillion from N156.62 trillion, erasing approximately N106.24 billion in investor wealth.

The market’s year-to-date return moderated to 55.81%, as selling pressure in banking and insurance stocks continued to weigh on the index, even as select mid-cap names staged a modest recovery from the previous week’s sell-off.

Market summary:

All-Share Index (ASI): 242,454.65 points, down -0.07%.

Market capitalization: N156.52 trillion, down -0.07%.

Year-to-date (YTD) market return: +55.81%.

Trading volume: 1.33 billion shares, down 5.89%.

Market turnover (value traded): N22.93 billion, down 49.40%.

Total deals: 45,494, up 16.25%.

Market breadth: 18 stocks gained during the session, while 36 declined.

Top 5 Gainers:

Trans-Nationwide Express: up 9.86% to N3.12, from N2.84.

AVA Capital: up 9.72% to N7.90, from N7.20.

Thomas Wyatt Nigeria: up 9.09% to N3.00, from N2.75.

Legend Internet: up 8.75% to N4.35, from N4.00.

Dangote Sugar Refinery: up 8.60% to N70.10, from N64.55.

Top 5 Losers:

RT Briscoe: down 9.91% to N10.45, from N11.60.

Fortis Global Insurance: down 9.89% to N2.37, from N2.63.

McNichols Plc: down 9.62% to N4.70, from N5.20.

UPL Plc: down 9.35% to N4.85, from N5.35.

NEM Insurance: down 8.83% to N30.45, from N33.40.

Driving the numbers:

NGX Group emerged as the session’s biggest heavyweight drag, tumbling 4.11% to close at N133.10 from N138.80, shedding N5.70 per share, one of the market’s bellwether-stocks given its market weight.

Stanbic IBTC Holdings declined 3.16% to N156.10, losing N5.10 per share, adding further pressure to the financial services sector.

PZ Cussons Nigeria fell 3.75% to N77.00, weighing on consumer goods sentiment, while UAC Nigeria dropped 1.82% to N166.90.

Zenith Bank eased 0.33% to N122.20, Access Holdings declined 0.92% to N26.80, UBA slipped 0.77% to N45.15, and Wema Bank fell 2.36% to N28.90, reflecting broad-based mild pressure across banking counters.

Declines in NEM (-8.8%), Zenith Bank (-0.3%) and UBA (-0.8%) exerted further pressure on the poor performance

On the upside, Dangote Sugar Refinery staged the strongest recovery among heavyweights, surging 8.60% to close at N70.10 from N64.55, adding N5.55 per share after a difficult prior week.

NAHCO advanced 7.29% to N150.20, adding N10.20 per share, while Fidelity Bank gained 2.33% to N22.00, supporting the banking segment despite broader sector weakness. Oando added a marginal 0.28% to N35.20.

Sector performance:

Sectoral performance was mixed. The NGX Insurance Index recorded the largest sector decline, falling 1.48% to 1,112.05 points from 1,128.74 points.

The Banking Index eased 0.46% to 2,536.29 points from 2,548.02 points.

The Consumer Goods Index bucked the trend, rising 0.43% to 4,055.29 points from 4,037.91 points, aided by Dangote Sugar’s rebound.

The Oil & Gas Index edged up marginally by 0.01% to 5,202.26 points.

The Industrial Goods and Commodity indices remained largely flat.

Market breadth stayed firmly negative, with 36 decliners outpacing 18 advancers, underscoring that the session’s mild recovery in select names was not broad enough to offset the wider pullback.

Trading activity was mixed, with volume declining 5.89% to 1.33 billion shares and turnover falling 49.40% to N22.93 billion, even as deal count advanced 16.25% to 45,494 transactions, suggesting more frequent, smaller-sized trades characterised the session.

What you should know:

Monday’s market decline marks five straight sessions of profit-taking since Tuesday, August 11, with the All-Share Index (ASI) and Market Capitalisation declining by 2.44% and 2.43% respectively as of Monday, August 17.

The Index has shed 6,075.10 points, or 2.44%, over the five sessions, from 248,529.75 points on Monday, August 10, to 242,454.65 points on Monday, August 17, as investors continued to lock in gains following the market’s previous strong rally.

Market capitalisation declined by N3.90 trillion, or 2.43%, from N160.42 trillion on Monday, August 10 to N156.52 trillion on Monday, August 17.

Despite Dangote Sugar’s sharp rebound, up 8.60%, the Consumer Goods Index recorded the steepest sectoral decline, falling 6.12%.

Insurance and Banking indices declined 2.80% and 1.25%, respectively.

The sustained weakness reflects broad-based profit-taking across large-cap and sector-leading stocks, although the market remains significantly higher on a year-to-date basis.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to sustain its bearish trend as investor sentiment tilts increasingly negative, though residual optimism could spark a recovery driven by portfolio readjustment and strategic repositioning in the sessions ahead.