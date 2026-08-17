Anambra targets full digital government, SME formalisation by 2030

The Anambra State Government has unveiled plans to digitise every government entity in the state by 2030 as it seeks to expand access to online public services and bring more small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) into the formal digital economy. The strategy, being driven by the Anambra State ICT Agency under its “2.0” phase, represents […]

The Anambra State Government has unveiled plans to digitise every government entity in the state by 2030 as it seeks to expand access to online public services and bring more small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) into the formal digital economy.

The strategy, being driven by the Anambra State ICT Agency under its “2.0” phase, represents a shift from building basic digital infrastructure to using technology as a core mechanism for public service delivery, business formalisation and economic development.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Anambra State ICT Agency, Chukwuemeka Fred Agbata, disclosed the plans during an online media engagement.

What the agency boss is saying

He said the agency’s ambition is to enable citizens to access an increasing number of government services through the OneGov platform without having to physically visit government offices.

A major component of the strategy is the transformation of government websites from information portals into transactional platforms where citizens and businesses can initiate and complete government processes online.

Agbata said the ICT Agency is building websites for Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) while automating them to enable the delivery of government services online.

The objective is to reduce unnecessary physical visits to government offices and make public administration more convenient, transparent and efficient.

Under the proposed model, residents would be able to start processes such as applications and requests online and only visit government offices where physical verification or another in-person requirement is necessary.

Smart Anambra records 14,000 visits

The government’s push for digital public services is also being supported by early usage of the Smart Anambra platform.

According to Agbata, the platform recorded about 14,000 visits between July 9 and July 29 despite limited publicity, averaging approximately 700 visits daily.

He said the figures demonstrate that residents are willing to engage with government digitally when services are made available.

“Data shows the need to build systems that allow citizens to access government services remotely, including applications, permits and identification related processes. The significance goes beyond website traffic,” he said.

Beyond improving access, digital platforms could provide government with data on the services citizens need most, where administrative bottlenecks exist and how public services are being accessed.

Such data could eventually support the deployment of automation, analytics and artificial intelligence across government operations.

Anambra’s digital transformation plans extend beyond government services, with the state also seeking to use technology to increase the formalisation of SMEs.

Agbata identified inadequate formalisation of businesses as one of the major challenges facing the state and said the ICT Agency is working with the Ministry of Commerce to encourage businesses, including those operating in major markets, to formalise their operations.

He said formal registration could give businesses better access to financial services, government programmes, procurement opportunities, insurance, credit facilities and other institutional support.

What you should know

As part of efforts to boost the digital economy in the state, Anambra, in 2023, became the first State in Southeast Nigeria to implement the waiver of the per linear meter Right of Way (RoW) charges as opposed to the N145 per linear metre recommended by the National Economic Council in 2020.

The state said this was to allow speedy deployment of broadband infrastructure across the state as it aims to boost digital adoption.

According to the government, the implementation of the Right of Way charges removal was the first step to a digital economy that would encourage key investors, innovators, and businesses to the state.