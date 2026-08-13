Aradel Holdings to begin petrol production at its modular refinery in 2027

Integrated indigenous energy firm, Aradel Holdings Plc, has revealed plans to commence refining petrol at its modular refinery in 2027.

Integrated indigenous energy firm, Aradel Holdings Plc, has revealed plans to commence refining petrol at its modular refinery in 2027.

The company linked this decision to the removal of fuel subsidies and the deregulation of the downstream sector of the oil industry, which has made petrol refining in Nigeria more profitable.

According to a Bloomberg report, this was made known by Temitayo Ogunbanjo, who manages Aradel’s refining arm, at the sidelines of a conference in Abuja.

What he is saying

Ogunbanjo said the refining plant currently produces kerosene, diesel, gas oil and naphtha.

He pointed out that Aradel is considering possible expansion of the refining facility, along with crude supply arrangements and export logistics. The company is also considering investment in aviation fuel production for potential export to Europe.

He said, ‘’The company is also considering expanding the 11,000-barrel-a-day plant, examining potential crude supply and export logistics.’’

No specific investment amounts were disclosed for the petrol unit or expansion, with details expected to be developed during engineering studies over the coming year.

The company noted that higher crude prices have supported earnings from its upstream operations.

More to follow…