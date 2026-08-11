Top 10 African startup cities in 2026, Lagos leads as Cape Town surges

In this article, Nairametrics examines the 10 highest-ranked African cities based on data from StartupBlink's Global Startup Ecosystem Index 2026.

A city becomes a startup hub the same way a market town grows into a city: by accumulation.

One founder succeeds, employees leave to build their own companies; investors follow the talent, and new businesses emerge around the infrastructure the first generation created.

Over time, that cycle turns a scattering of startups into something denser — a place where starting a company simply looks normal.

The result is an ecosystem that can be measured by the activity, outcomes and conditions surrounding those businesses.

That’s what StartupBlink’s Global Startup Ecosystem Index 2026 helps reveal.

The index ranked 1,556 cities and 120 countries worldwide on three measures — the quantity of startup activity, the quality of outcomes, and the strength of the local business environment.

This year, the Middle East and Africa was the fastest-growing region, posting 20.2% growth against a global average of 10.3%.

Yet, only two African cities, Lagos and Cairo, broke into the global top 100. It is a reminder that fast growth from a low base is not the same thing as having already arrived.

In this article, Nairametrics examines the 10 highest-ranked African cities based on data from StartupBlink’s Global Startup Ecosystem Index 2026.

10. Tunis, Tunisia — Global Rank: 330th

Tunis fell three places globally despite growing 22.8%, remaining North Africa’s third-ranked city behind Cairo and Casablanca.

Tunisia’s national ecosystem, however, posted the strongest growth rate of any African country this year at 36.6%, overtaking Morocco to become North Africa’s second-ranked ecosystem behind Egypt.

9. Casablanca, Morocco — Global Rank: 318th

Casablanca remains Morocco’s dominant startup hub, growing 23.1% this year.

Morocco’s national ecosystem slipped two places to 90th globally despite 30.7% growth, as it lost its position as North Africa’s second-ranked ecosystem to Tunisia.

StartupBlink values Morocco’s startup ecosystem at approximately $1.1 billion.

8. Victoria, Seychelles — Global Rank: 288th

Victoria is the highest-ranked startup ecosystem in Seychelles and one of the smaller African hubs to make the continent’s top 10.

Its startup scene is particularly strong in fintech and digital services, with companies such as OKX, XT.COM and Cellula among the leading startups associated with the city.

The city’s position is notable because Seychelles is a much smaller market than the major African startup centres.

Victoria’s ecosystem has nevertheless developed an international orientation, with several of its prominent technology companies operating across borders rather than serving only the domestic market.

Its ecosystem is smaller in scale, but several of the startups StartupBlink identifies among its leading companies operate internationally, particularly in fintech, blockchain and digital services.

7. Kampala, Uganda — Global Rank: 285th

Kampala climbed 16 places on 34.1% growth, making it the second-ranked city in East Africa behind Nairobi and the seventh-ranked city on the continent overall.

Uganda’s national ecosystem posted the fastest growth in East Africa this year at 32.5%.

The country opened the Uganda Deep Tech Centre of Excellence in 2025, its first dedicated research facility for AI, robotics and advanced manufacturing.

6. Accra, Ghana — Global Rank: 246th

Accra is Ghana’s only city currently ranked in the index, posting 25.2% growth.

Ghana’s national ecosystem, however, fell six places to 87th globally despite the growth.

This illustrates how competitive the field has become — strong individual growth doesn’t guarantee a better rank when other ecosystems are moving faster.

Ghana’s strongest sector remains e-commerce and retail.

5. Johannesburg, South Africa — Global Rank: 122nd

Johannesburg remained at #122 globally, the same position it held in the 2025 ranking.

However, its ecosystem grew just 8.8% this year, a marked slowdown from the 42.4% growth recorded in the previous ranking.

It remains Africa’s fifth-ranked startup city and one of the continent’s established fintech hubs, even as South Africa’s national momentum shifts toward Cape Town.

4. Nairobi, Kenya — Global Rank: 116th

Nairobi dropped nine places on growth of just 3.2%, a sharp slowdown after a stronger performance the previous year.

The slowdown doesn’t reflect a thin ecosystem. Nairobi remains home to companies like M-KOPA, which finances solar power, smartphones and other essentials for underbanked customers across the region, as well as a cluster of healthtech and logistics firms.

The bigger issue is concentration. Nairobi’s ecosystem is more than 36 times larger than Mombasa’s, Kenya’s second-ranked startup hub, underlining how much of the country’s startup activity remains concentrated in the capital.

Kenya still leads Africa — and ranks 22nd globally — in agri-tech, building on the mobile-money infrastructure around M-Pesa that helped put Nairobi on the map.

Nairobi also retains the top position in Sub-Saharan Africa for startup community activity.

3. Cape Town, South Africa — Global Rank: 114th

Cape Town was this year’s standout mover, climbing 24 places on 39.0% growth to overtake Johannesburg and become South Africa’s undisputed startup capital for the first time.

The city’s rise was underpinned by major fintech and insurtech deals. Digital insurer Naked Insurance raised roughly $38 million in a Series B2 round, the largest insurtech investment recorded in Africa to date.

Payments infrastructure firm Stitch also closed a $55 million Series B and expanded through acquisitions.

Beyond fintech, Cape Town now holds leading Sub-Saharan African positions in edtech, biotechnology and healthtech, and ranks first in the region for corporate engagement, a sign that multinational companies, not just venture capital, are choosing to build there.

OpenAI also chose Cape Town to host its inaugural AI Innovation Forum this year, adding to the city’s growing profile as a technology hub.

2. Cairo, Egypt — Global Rank: 99th

Cairo slipped nine places after a modest 0.7% growth year, but remains the only other African city in the global top 100 alongside Lagos.

Its ecosystem is anchored by MNT-Halan, a digital banking platform built around financial inclusion for Egypt’s unbanked population.

The company has raised over $1 billion and is the city’s sole unicorn, while smaller fintechs and e-commerce platforms including Paymob and property-tech player Nawy add depth to the ecosystem.

Cairo also leads the continent in Startup Community Activity, reflecting a dense calendar of founder events and entrepreneurship gatherings. Egypt’s government launched the Egypt Startup Charter in 2026, its first unified national framework for startup development, alongside a commitment to mobilise $1 billion in coordinated public-private financing over five years.

1. Lagos, Nigeria — Global Rank: 70th

Lagos climbed six places this year on 23.0% growth, holding its position as Africa’s highest-ranked startup city for a fifth straight year.

The city is home to 987 startups, accounting for nearly 67% of all startups tracked in Nigeria, and anchors an ecosystem StartupBlink values at $17.8 billion — the highest ecosystem value on the continent.

Four Lagos-born companies have crossed into unicorn territory: Interswitch, one of Africa’s first homegrown technology unicorn; Flutterwave, whose payments infrastructure now underpins commerce for merchants across the region; Moniepoint, a financial technology firm offering payments, banking and credit tools for businesses; and Moove, a mobility fintech that provides vehicle financing to drivers.

That combination of nearly a thousand startups, two-thirds of the national total, and two unicorns is why Lagos sits well clear of every other city on the continent.

What you should know

Africa’s startup ecosystem has continued to attract capital, but funding remains heavily concentrated among a small number of companies.

Nairametrics data shows that 47 African startups raised a combined $102.2 million in disclosed deals in July 2026, with the top 10 recipients accounting for $88.85 million, or 86.94% of the total.

That means nearly nine out of every 10 dollars invested in African startups during the month went to just 10 companies. The concentration highlights an important distinction behind the city rankings: having a growing startup ecosystem does not necessarily mean capital is being distributed broadly across the companies within it.