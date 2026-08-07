Unilever’s cash drives profit, but something else is squeezing earnings

Beyond Unilever Nigeria’s H1 2026 income statement, the balance sheet reveals N97.15 billion in cash and cash equivalents.

Beyond Unilever Nigeria’s H1 2026 income statement, the balance sheet reveals N97.15 billion in cash and cash equivalents.

That represents 54.81% of total assets, meaning more than half of Unilever Nigeria’s asset base was held in cash or highly liquid instruments.

The size of the cash position becomes clearer when compared with the company’s productive assets.

Property, plant and equipment, the factories, machinery and other assets used to manufacture its food, personal care and beauty products stood at N28.89 billion, equivalent to just 16.3% of total assets.

Unilever Nigeria therefore held more than three times as much in cash and cash equivalents as it held in property, plant and equipment. The cash balance was also sufficient to cover approximately 145% of current liabilities.

This gives the company a substantial liquidity cushion and reduces its short-term financial risk. But at this scale, the balance is no longer merely a safety buffer.

It raises a capital-allocation question: what does management intend to do with liquidity?

The cash balance is not entirely unproductive. It is generating a meaningful amount of finance income.

Finance income reached N6.51 billion in H1 2026, equivalent to 22.3% of the company’s pretax profit of N29.2 billion.

In other words, more than one-fifth of reported pretax profit came from interest and other finance income rather than directly from the sale of consumer goods.

However, finance costs also rose to N1.70 billion. After deducting those costs, Unilever Nigeria recorded net finance income of about N4.81 billion, equivalent to roughly 16.5% of pretax profit.

That remains a significant contribution and shows that the structure of the balance sheet is now materially influencing earnings.

The cash pile supports earnings but does not prove inefficient capital allocation

Based on finance income relative to average cash balances, Unilever Nigeria appears to have earned an annualised yield of about 12% to 13% on its liquidity.

By comparison, Unilever Nigeria reported operating profit of N24.4 billion against roughly N80.10 billion in non-cash assets at the end of the period, reflecting a return of about 30.5% in just six months.

This matters because cash and cash equivalents accounted for 54.81% of Unilever Nigeria’s total assets. In effect, more than half of the company’s balance sheet invested in assets earned an estimated six-month return of about 6% to 6.5%, while the smaller portion deployed in the core business is generating a substantially higher return.

Although the cash pile still serves an important purpose; strengthens liquidity, provides protection against operating shocks and generated N6.51 billion in finance income during the period, its sheer size is pulling down the overall productivity of the asset base.

The issue is not that the cash is unproductive, but that it appears to be earning far less than the capital already deployed in the business.

Unless the funds are being reserved for a major investment, acquisition or other strategic commitment, Unilever Nigeria may create more value by deploying part of the surplus into profitable expansion opportunities or returning it to shareholders.

Finance costs are rising much faster than borrowings

Another issue requiring explanation is the sharp increase in finance costs. Finance costs rose by 250.9% to N1.70 billion in H1 2026, even though reported loans and borrowings changed only marginally.

Because finance income remained substantially higher, the increase was partly obscured at the net level. Net finance income declined by only 9.8%, which appears modest until the underlying increase in finance costs is examined.

What’s pushing finance cost that high on a shrinking debt base isn’t clear from the numbers alone, and it’s a fair question for management.

The rest of the H1, tells a similar story, strong operating performance undercut by what happens below the operating line.

Revenue grew 22.2% to N119.9 billion, and operating profit grew 29.5% to N24.4 billion genuinely good numbers.

But profit after tax grew just 8.3%, and net profit margin actually fell, from 14.68% to 13.01%.

Tax payments and dividends squeezed cash flow

Tax is the biggest reason: cash tax paid more than doubled, from N10.3 billion to N21.0 billion, pushing the effective tax rate to 46.5% from 40.4%.

Part of that is a new deferred tax liability tied to a capex-driven property, plant and equipment grew N4.5 billion this half, and part of it is Unilever settling old tax obligations, since the current tax liability on the balance sheet dropped from N20.2 billion to N11.4 billion.

A N18.7 billion dividend payment, larger than the entire H1 profit, added to the squeeze, though that payout looks like a normal settlement of a prior year’s earnings, not a misstep, since retained earnings exist precisely to fund it.

Some of this should ease in the second half. The tax catch-up and the dividend were largely one-off events, and neither should recur at the same scale.

But two things could persist: the deferred tax liability will keep climbing for as long as the capex programme continues, and cash generated from operations before tax actually fell 7.1% this half despite 22% revenue growth a sign of working capital pressure that hasn’t yet been explained away by timing.

None of this makes Unilever Nigeria a weaker business. Its core operations are genuinely strong. But half of its balance sheet sitting in cash, quietly generating a fifth of its profit while its own operations could likely do more with that capital, is the more interesting story here and one worth watching well beyond this single half.

The market is still pricing in continued earnings momentum

Investors appear to be focusing primarily on Unilever Nigeria’s earnings recovery.

The share price fell by 19.2% in June to N126.00 before rebounding by 17.4% in July to N147.95, a recovery that coincided with the release of the company’s H1 results.

By the close of trading on August 6, the stock stood at N145.95, about 15% below its 52-week high of N172.00 but up 102.7% year-to-date.

On a trailing basis, the stock traded at a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 times. When compared with trailing EPS growth of 158.4%, this produces a PEG ratio of 0.16.

On the surface, that could suggest that the share price is low relative to its recent earnings growth. However, the PEG ratio relies on the assumption that the growth rate used is representative of future performance.

Unilever Nigeria’s trailing growth rate may have been influenced by a favourable comparison base, substantial finance income and movements in taxation. It should therefore not automatically be treated as a sustainable forward growth rate.

If operating momentum remains strong and cash conversion normalizes in H2, the market’s optimism may be justified.

But if working-capital and tax pressures persist, investors may need to reassess how much of the recent earnings growth can be repeated.