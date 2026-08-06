NIA says NAICOM’s rules drove successful insurance recapitalisation

The Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA) has attributed the successful completion of the insurance industry recapitalisation exercise to the National Insurance Commission’s (NAICOM) clear regulatory guidelines, structured implementation process and supervisory oversight.

The Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA) has attributed the successful completion of the insurance industry recapitalisation exercise to the National Insurance Commission’s (NAICOM) clear regulatory guidelines, structured implementation process and supervisory oversight.

The association made the remark following the conclusion of the industry-wide recapitalisation programme, which saw 43 insurance and reinsurance companies meet the July 31, 2026 deadline, while eight others remain under final verification and regulatory review.

In a statement, NIA Chairman, Mrs. Ebelechukwu Nwachukwu, said NAICOM’s disciplined and transparent approach provided operators with a credible framework to successfully navigate the recapitalisation process.

What they are saying

According to Nwachukwu, the recapitalisation exercise, conducted under the Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Act (NIIRA) 2025, was guided by clearly defined rules and timelines that enhanced compliance across the industry.

“The clear regulatory guidelines, systematic verification, defined timelines, and rigorous supervisory oversight provided operators with a credible framework to navigate the recapitalisation exercise successfully.”

She noted that the outcome reflects NAICOM’s commitment to regulatory fairness, market discipline and the orderly development of Nigeria’s insurance industry.

“This marks a pivotal milestone in bolstering the financial capacity, stability, and global competitiveness of the Nigerian insurance sector,” she said.

The NIA chairman also pledged the association’s continued support for the Commission in consolidating the gains of the recapitalisation exercise.

According to her, the industry will leverage the stronger capital base to drive sustainable growth, improve market conduct, deepen consumer trust and increase the sector’s contribution to the Nigerian economy.

Get up to speed

The recapitalisation programme was introduced by NAICOM to strengthen the financial resilience of insurance operators and improve their capacity to underwrite risks and settle claims.

The Commission recently confirmed that 43 insurance and reinsurance companies had met the new minimum capital requirements introduced under NIIRA 2025, while eight firms that submitted compliance documents close to the deadline are undergoing final verification.

Several operators whose names did not appear on the initial compliance list have since disclosed that they have completed their capital-raising programmes and are awaiting final regulatory confirmation.

More insights

Nwachukwu congratulated the 43 insurance and reinsurance companies that successfully met the new capital thresholds, describing their achievement as a reflection of resilience, professionalism and commitment to regulatory compliance.

“The successful outcome of this recapitalisation exercise is a major win not just for regulators and operators, but for policyholders, investors, and the wider Nigerian economy.

“A well-capitalised insurance sector is better equipped to honour obligations promptly, underwrite complex and large-scale risks and serve as a reliable pillar of national economic growth.”

She also expressed support for the eight companies currently undergoing final verification, urging them to remain confident as the review process is expected to be completed within the regulator’s stipulated timeline.

The NIA chairman reaffirmed the association’s commitment to representing the interests of all member companies throughout the transition period and beyond.

She said the association would continue to provide a platform for advocacy, collaboration and constructive engagement with regulators as the industry enters a new phase of development.

Nwachukwu further assured policyholders, investors and the broader business community that the insurance sector would emerge from the recapitalisation exercise stronger, more resilient and better positioned to support financial stability and economic growth.

What you should know

The recapitalisation programme has already triggered its first major enforcement action.

On Wednesday, NAICOM revoked the operating licence of Nigeria Reinsurance Corporation after the company failed to meet the statutory minimum capital requirement prescribed under NIIRA 2025.

The regulator also froze the company’s bank accounts and appointed Dr. Muiz Banire (SAN) as Receiver and Provisional Liquidator to oversee the winding up of its affairs.

The action signals NAICOM’s readiness to enforce compliance with the new capital regime as the industry moves into the post-recapitalisation phase.