FG orders MDAs to appoint data protection officers, warns CEOs of liability

The Federal Government has directed all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to appoint Data Protection Officers (DPOs), register them with the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) and fully comply with the Nigeria Data Protection Act (NDP Act), 2023.

The Federal Government has directed all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to appoint Data Protection Officers (DPOs), register them with the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) and fully comply with the Nigeria Data Protection Act (NDP Act), 2023.

The directive was issued through a compliance circular signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, placing personal responsibility on Permanent Secretaries, Accounting Officers and Chief Executive Officers of MDAs for ensuring compliance with Nigeria’s data protection laws.

The Circular No. 59805/S.I/74, dated July 27, 2026, is part of the Federal Government’s efforts to strengthen responsible data governance and improve public trust in the handling of citizens’ personal information.

What the government is saying

According to the circular, the directive follows an instruction by President Bola Tinubu, who described data as a critical national asset requiring stronger protection.

“Data is the new oil: its value increases the more it is refined and responsibly shared. I therefore direct all Ministries, Extra Ministerial Departments and Agencies to capture information rigorously and safeguard it under the Nigeria Data Protection Act, 2023,” the President was quoted as saying.

The circular directs all federal MDAs to ensure full compliance with the Nigeria Data Protection Act, its regulations, guidelines and directives issued by the NDPC relating to the processing of personal data.

“To this end, MDAs are directed to designate suitably qualified officers as Data Protection Officers (DPOs) to oversee data protection compliance and advise management on all matters relating to the lawful processing of personal data,” the Circular read in part.

The agencies are also required to submit the names and contact details of their designated DPOs to the NDPC for registration and official records.

Where necessary, MDAs are expected to engage licensed Data Protection Compliance Organisations (DPCOs) to support compliance efforts and conduct mandatory data protection compliance audits.

In addition, the circular requires agencies to make adequate budgetary provisions for data protection activities, including staff training, awareness programmes, deployment of technical safeguards and periodic compliance audits.

The Federal Government also directed MDAs to submit all mandatory Data Protection Compliance Audit Returns and other statutory returns to the NDPC within the timelines prescribed by law.

Agency heads to be held accountable

In a move aimed at strengthening enforcement, the circular states that Permanent Secretaries, Accounting Officers and Chief Executive Officers of all MDAs will be personally responsible for ensuring their institutions comply with the directive and the provisions of the Nigeria Data Protection Act.

Reacting to the development, National Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer of the NDPC, Dr Vincent Olatunji, commended the Tinubu administration for demonstrating political commitment to protecting the privacy and fundamental rights of Nigerians.

According to Olatunji, data accountability is critical to achieving the administration’s eight Presidential Priorities.

He disclosed that the Commission has established a regulatory clinic to provide technical support to MDAs as they implement the new compliance requirements.

The NDPC said the latest directive forms part of broader regulatory measures aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s data governance framework as the country advances its digital transformation agenda and prepares for the opportunities of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

What you should know

The government’s directive indicates that attention is now shifting to government agencies as the NDPC ramps up enforcement actions against private organisations.

As part of the enforcement, the NDPC recently slammed a N766.2 million fine against Multichoice Nigeria for violating the Nigeria Data Protection Act (NDP Act).

Multichoice was said to have been found guilty of violating the data privacy rights of subscribers and their friends who are not necessarily subscribers.

Beyond the fines, the NDPC has also announced that several organisations are currently under investigation.