Guinea Insurance raises N12.6 billion, says it has surpassed NAICOM’s capital requirement

Guinea Insurance Plc has announced the successful completion of a N12.6 billion capital raise, stating that the exercise has positioned the company above the National Insurance Commission’s (NAICOM) minimum capital requirement for non-life insurers, subject to final regulatory verification.

Guinea Insurance Plc has announced the successful completion of a N12.6 billion capital raise, stating that the exercise has positioned the company above the National Insurance Commission’s (NAICOM) minimum capital requirement for non-life insurers, subject to final regulatory verification.

The disclosure was made in a statement dated July 31, 2026, issued to shareholders, investors and other stakeholders following the release of NAICOM’s list of insurance companies that successfully met the recapitalisation deadline.

The insurer was not included among the 43 insurance and reinsurance companies confirmed by the regulator as compliant with the new capital thresholds as of July 31, 2026.

What they are saying

According to the company, the capital raise was executed through a hybrid offer comprising a Rights Issue and a Private Placement.

Guinea Insurance stated that both transactions were carried out in line with regulatory requirements and received the necessary approvals from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

“Through these capital-raising initiatives, the Company successfully raised a total sum of approximately N12.6 billion. When aggregated with the Company’s existing paid-up capital, this positions the Company above the N15 billion minimum capital requirement prescribed for non-life insurance companies under the ongoing industry recapitalisation framework, subject to final regulatory capital verification,” the company stated.

The insurer described the fundraising as a significant milestone in its recapitalisation programme, noting that the additional capital would strengthen its financial position, enhance underwriting capacity and support long-term value creation.

The company added that the allotment results for both the Rights Issue and Private Placement will be published in national newspapers on or before August 6, 2026, in line with regulatory requirements.

Get up to speed

The latest development follows shareholder approval granted in December 2025 for the company to raise up to N15 billion in additional equity capital.

The approval was obtained at an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), where shareholders authorised the Board of Directors to pursue a combination of Rights Issue and Private Placement to meet NAICOM’s recapitalisation requirements and support future growth.

As part of the resolutions passed at the meeting, shareholders approved an increase in the company’s issued share capital from N4 billion to N19 billion, comprising 38 billion ordinary shares of 50 kobo each.

The board was also empowered to issue up to 5.29 billion ordinary shares through a Rights Issue, while shareholders waived pre-emptive rights on any unsubscribed shares to facilitate the private placement process.

More insights

Guinea Insurance’s statement comes shortly after NAICOM announced the completion of the insurance sector recapitalisation exercise and published a list of 43 compliant operators.

The list comprised 23 non-life insurance companies, 10 life insurers, eight composite insurers and two reinsurance firms that successfully met the July 31, 2026 deadline.

The Commission had launched the recapitalisation programme in August 2025, granting operators a 12-month window to comply with the new capital requirements introduced under the Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Act (NIIRA) 2025.

While Guinea Insurance was not included in the initial list of compliant companies, its latest disclosure suggests the company expects to satisfy the regulatory threshold once final capital verification is completed.

What you should know

The insurance recapitalisation exercise follows a broader wave of capital strengthening across Nigeria’s financial sector.

Earlier this year, banks collectively raised N4.66 trillion as part of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s recapitalisation programme.

The pension industry is also undergoing a recapitalisation exercise, with the National Pension Commission (PenCom) setting a compliance deadline of December 31, 2026.

For Guinea Insurance, the focus now shifts to securing final regulatory confirmation that its strengthened capital base satisfies NAICOM’s requirements and preserves its position within Nigeria’s non-life insurance market.