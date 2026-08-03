Fidson delivers ₦3.6bn dividend, reaffirms path to becoming africa’s largest pharma manufacturer

Shareholders of the largest pharmaceutical company in Nigeria, Fidson Healthcare Plc, have approved a dividend of ₦1.50 per 50 kobo ordinary share, amounting to ₦3.6 billion, at the Company’s 27th Annual General Meeting held virtually on Thursday, 30 July 2026.The approval comes against the backdrop of a year in which the Company achieved key milestones […]

Shareholders of the largest pharmaceutical company in Nigeria, Fidson Healthcare Plc, have approved a dividend of ₦1.50 per 50 kobo ordinary share, amounting to ₦3.6 billion, at the Company’s 27th Annual General Meeting held virtually on Thursday, 30 July 2026.

The approval comes against the backdrop of a year in which the Company achieved key milestones in its growth trajectory. It also coincides with the one-year anniversary of the smooth transition of leadership at both the Board and Management level — a transition shareholders acknowledged as a testament to Fidson’s strong corporate governance culture and succession planning.

It also reflects shareholders’ confidence in the Company’s continued ability to deliver sustainable value despite a challenging operating environment.

The Founder and Chairman of Fidson, Dr. Fidelis Ayebae, in his address to shareholders, said 2025 marked a defining year in the history of the Company.

“We recorded revenue of ₦119.06 billion, becoming the first pharmaceutical company in Nigeria to surpass the ₦100 billion annual revenue milestone. This achievement reflects the dedication of our people, the confidence of our shareholders, and the effectiveness of our long-term growth strategy.”

Also recognizing critical enablers of the business, Dr. Ayebae expressed his profound gratitude to the Federal Government of Nigeria for improving the operating environment for local pharmaceutical manufacturers through strategic policies that have strengthened the ability of industry players like Fidson to meet the high demand for pharmaceutical products at affordable prices for Nigerians.

Dr. Ayebae added that, beyond financial performance, the Company continued to make strategic investments that will shape the future of healthcare manufacturing in Africa. He said:

“Our ongoing expansion projects have reached advanced stages and, upon completion, will position Fidson as the largest and most sophisticated pharmaceutical manufacturing company in Sub-Saharan Africa. We are confident that Fidson is well-positioned to deliver sustainable growth, deepen healthcare access, and continue to create superior value for our shareholders and all stakeholders.”

Responding to questions and comments from shareholders, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Biola Adebayo, reaffirmed the Company’s commitment to sustaining growth through innovation, manufacturing excellence, and strategic investments.

“Our focus remains clear—to deepen our manufacturing capabilities, widen our product portfolio, improve market penetration, and build a healthcare institution that delivers value to consumers, healthcare professionals, shareholders, and society at large. We will achieve this by leveraging emerging opportunities across Africa and continually strengthening our processes for sustainable growth.”

Shareholders who spoke during the meeting commended the Board and Management for maintaining the Company’s growth trajectory and a dividend policy that rewards investors while preserving adequate resources for future expansion. They also expressed confidence in Management’s ability to build on existing achievements and further strengthen Fidson’s position as the leading pharmaceutical manufacturing company in Nigeria.

In addition to approving the dividend, shareholders considered and approved the resolutions presented at the AGM, including the election and re-election of directors, authorisation to fix auditors’ remuneration, and the election of members of the Statutory Audit Committee, further reinforcing the Company’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and sound corporate governance.

The meeting also highlighted Fidson’s continued commitment to accessible shareholder engagement through the use of electronic annual reports, e-dividend platforms, and virtual AGM participation, enabling shareholders to participate more conveniently in the affairs of the Company.

As Fidson Healthcare Plc moves into a new phase of growth, the Company remains committed to its vision of adding value to lives through quality pharmaceutical products while delivering sustainable returns to shareholders and contributing meaningfully to the development of Africa’s healthcare ecosystem.