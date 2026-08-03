Delta launches $100 million fund to attract private investment

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori has unveiled a “$100 million (₦133 billion) Viability Gap Fund to de-risk strategic investments” in the state.

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori has unveiled a “$100 million (₦133 billion) Viability Gap Fund to de-risk strategic investments” in the state.

The governor announced this at the Delta State Economic and Investment Summit 2026 in Asaba.

The event convened government officials, business moguls, and development partners.

What they are saying

Governor Oborevwori said the summit is designed to connect ideas with capital and maximize the comparative advantages inherent in the state’s socio-economic potential.

According to him, the $100 million Viability Gap Fund will not only de-risk strategic investments but also provide investors with greater confidence.

He expressed the view that the fund would support the delivery of impactful projects that will drive economic growth and shared prosperity in Delta State.

Special Guest of Honor, Vice President Kashim Shettima, stressed that Nigeria is currently on the right path in its growth and development trajectory.

He cited favorable reports from international ratings agencies such as Fitch, S&P, and Moody’s as confirmation that the nation is on the right path.

However, the Vice President pointed out that diversification is an instinct of economic self-preservation and a measure of the quality of leadership.

“A government that prepares for life beyond oil understands that resources may finance progress, but only ideas, institutions, and enterprises can sustain it,” he added.

He also urged states to transition from basic asset documentation to practical execution and job creation.

More insights

Also speaking, the Director-General of the World Trade Organization, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, stressed that despite the current global disruptions, there are significant opportunities for Delta State, Nigeria, and Africa to maximize.

She called for “fiscal prudence” across the board, lower trade costs, improved execution, and a stronger maintenance culture across the country.

She advised the government to learn from the Lekki Deep Sea Port in Lagos, noting that the development there is “worth seeing” and has created jobs by employing about 5,000 people.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, said states and local governments are now receiving unprecedented revenues due to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which has helped establish macroeconomic stability.

He called on states and entrepreneurs to drive the nation’s shared prosperity.

What you should know

While the Delta State governor announced his de-risking measures, the Federal Government has also applied de-risking measures in a number of sectors.

In 2025, the Federal Government announced plans to launch a de-risking fund to improve access to affordable financing for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) across Nigeria.

The Special Adviser to the President on Job Creation and MSMEs, Temitola Adekunle-Johnson, made this known at an event organized by the Nigerian Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (NASME) in Abuja.

He said the initiative is part of the Tinubu administration’s plan to address high lending rates—currently as high as 28% to 30%—which continue to stifle MSME growth.