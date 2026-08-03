African startups raise $102 million in July as equity funding hits seven-year low

African startups raised a total of $102 million across 44 funding rounds of $100,000 or more in July 2026, marking the lowest monthly funding total since March 2025.

African startups raised a total of $102 million across 44 funding rounds of $100,000 or more in July 2026, marking the lowest monthly funding total since March 2025.

Large debt transactions accounted for most of July’s capital raised, while equity investment fell to its lowest monthly level in seven years, according to data from Africa: The Big Deal.

The development signals a deepening retreat by equity investors from the continent’s venture ecosystem.

What the numbers are saying

While the number of startups raising capital remained broadly in line with the previous 12-month average, the value of funding in July came 60% below the $258 million monthly average recorded over the same period.

This exposes a widening gap between deal activity and actual capital deployment.

The most significant signal, however, was not the headline figure but what drove it: debt accounted for $75 million, or 74%, of all funding raised in July, while equity rounds contributed just $25 million, the lowest monthly equity total recorded since April 2019.

July’s funding mix was shaped almost entirely by large debt transactions, with equity investors conspicuously absent from the top of the deal table.

The four largest transactions of the month were all debt instruments: M-Kopa’s $30 million FMO package, Bridgement’s $20 million, BioLite’s $11 million and Nesa Power’s $9 million, collectively accounting for the bulk of the month’s total.

Africa: The Big Deal also recorded three exits in July, including the acquisitions of Stakpak and Better Auth by US cloud platform Vercel, and Conservio by Dutch glamping platform glampings.com

This brought the 2026 year-to-date exit count to 28, marginally ahead of the 27 exits recorded over the same period in 2025.

More insights

July’s slowdown is not an isolated data point but part of a broader pattern of deterioration that has characterised African startup funding in 2026, with double-digit year-on-year declines recorded across almost every key metric.

From January to July 2026, African startups raised a combined $1.46 billion, 27% below the $2 billion raised over the same period in 2025.

Equity funding stands at $921 million, down 9% year-on-year, while debt has collapsed to $529 million, 44% below the $941 million recorded at the same point last year.

The contraction in deal count is equally striking.

Only 241 unique ventures have raised $100,000 or more so far this year, below the 302 recorded over the same period in 2025, the 286 in 2024 and the 300 in 2023, suggesting the funding slowdown is squeezing out smaller and earlier-stage startups most sharply.

The investor pool has also shrunk significantly, with 256 unique named active investors recorded so far in 2026, down 22% from the 328 counted at the same point last year.

Data analyzed by the Nairametrics Research team also revealed that the number of disclosed deals fell to 241 from 301 in June, representing roughly a 20% decline and painting a more disciplined investment environment where investors preferred fewer but significantly larger transactions.

What you should know

The broader African startup funding slowdown is also evident in Nigeria, Africa’s largest startup ecosystem.

Nigerian startups raised a total of $78.6 million across 15 funding deals in the first quarter of 2026, representing a 28% year-on-year decline from the same period in 2025, according to data compiled by the Nairametrics Research team.

The figures also point to an increasingly concentrated funding landscape.

The top 10 funded Nigerian startups accounted for $77.8 million, or nearly 99% of all capital raised during the quarter, with investment largely flowing to fintech, deeptech and logistics companies.