Microsoft gains nearly $450 billion in one day, biggest in market history

Microsoft added nearly $450 billion in market value on Thursday, the largest single-day gain ever recorded by any company.

Microsoft added nearly $450 billion in market value on Thursday, the largest single-day gain ever recorded by any company.

The record rally comes after Microsoft reported stronger-than-expected quarterly results, forecast robust Azure cloud growth and signaled continued cash generation, according to Reuters.

The results have helped to ease investor concerns that Microsoft’s massive AI infrastructure investments would fail to generate returns.

The record gain also marks a significant turning point for Microsoft, which had been one of the worst-performing stocks among the so-called Magnificent Seven technology giants this year, with its shares down more than 18% through Wednesday’s close before Thursday’s surge.

What the numbers are saying

The company’s shares closed up more than 15%, lifting Microsoft’s market capitalisation to $3.35 trillion and surpassing Nvidia’s previous record one-day gain of $441 billion set on April 9, 2025, according to Reuters citing LSEG data.

The quarterly results delivered on almost every metric investors had been watching most closely, with cloud and AI divisions emerging as the primary engines of growth.

Microsoft expects Azure to grow 45% on a constant-currency basis in its fiscal first quarter of 2027, well above the 40.92% analysts had anticipated according to Visible Alpha data, signalling that AI-driven cloud demand is accelerating rather than plateauing.

The company said capital expenditure plans remain unchanged, with spending projected at $50 billion for the fiscal first quarter of 2027 and $175 billion for the full 2026 calendar year.

At least nine brokerages raised their price targets on Microsoft stock following the results, with the mean target now standing at $560.90, according to Reuters.

The market’s reaction reflected relief that Microsoft’s AI investments are beginning to generate tangible revenue rather than simply driving up costs, a question that has shadowed the company and its peers throughout 2025 and into 2026.

Backstory

Thursday’s results are the clearest vindication yet of a years-long AI infrastructure bet that Microsoft has been making at a scale few companies in history have attempted.

Nairametrics previously reported that Microsoft committed to spending a record-breaking $30 billion on AI-powered cloud expansion in the third quarter of 2025 alone, a figure that drew scrutiny from analysts questioning whether demand would materialise fast enough to justify the pace of investment.

That investment forms part of a broader capital spending strategy that has seen Microsoft invest tens of billions of dollars annually in AI and cloud infrastructure, since partnering with OpenAI in 2019 and significantly expanding those efforts following ChatGPT’s launch in late 2022.

This month, Microsoft also announced it was cutting approximately 2.1% of its global workforce, joining a wave of technology companies reducing headcount.

The company simultaneously ramped up AI capital expenditure, a combination that drew criticism from some observers.

Thursday’s results, however, suggest those investments are beginning to deliver the returns Microsoft had promised.

The $175 billion in capital expenditure projected for the full 2026 calendar year suggests Microsoft is on track to spend more on AI infrastructure in a single year.

What you should know

The earnings also come as Microsoft continues to expand its enterprise AI ambitions beyond cloud infrastructure.

Earlier this month, Nairametrics reported that the company unveiled the Microsoft Frontier Company, a new business backed by $2.5 billion in funding to help large enterprises identify, deploy and integrate artificial intelligence technologies from multiple providers.

The new unit will initially work with clients including Unilever and Novo Nordisk, helping them select AI tools tailored to their business needs while delivering measurable returns on investment.