10 things Bridgforte’s report reveals about trust in Nigeria’s financial system

Nigeria's digital financial services ecosystem is entering a new phase as real-time payments, digital identity systems and artificial intelligence become increasingly embedded in the country's financial infrastructure, reshaping how financial services are delivered and how risks are shared across banks, fintechs and payment platforms.

Nigeria’s digital financial services ecosystem is entering a new phase as real-time payments, digital identity systems and artificial intelligence become increasingly embedded in the country’s financial infrastructure, reshaping how financial services are delivered and how risks are shared across banks, fintechs and payment platforms.

But while the ecosystem now processes more than N1.07 quadrillion in electronic transactions annually and has earned AfricaNenda’s “mature inclusivity” rating, confidence has failed to keep pace with access, with persistent transaction disputes, rising consumer complaints and continued reliance on cash exposing cracks in the system’s trust architecture.

That is the central finding of Bridgforte’s “Trust Architecture in Platform-Led Finance” report, which argues that confidence in financial services can no longer be viewed solely through the lens of individual banks or fintechs.

Instead, trust has become an architectural issue, one shaped by infrastructure, regulation, governance, technology and collaboration across the entire ecosystem.

Based on discussions with senior executives from banks, fintechs, regulators and other stakeholders, the report identifies several structural issues that will determine whether Nigeria’s digital financial ecosystem can sustain long-term confidence.

Here are 10 major insights from the report.

10. Trust should be measured like inflation or financial inclusion

One of the report’s strongest recommendations is that trust should become a measurable indicator rather than an abstract concept.

Today, regulators closely monitor metrics such as financial inclusion, transaction volumes, fraud cases and profitability. However, there is no recurring framework that measures whether Nigerians actually trust the financial system.

The report argues that confidence should be monitored continuously through a national trust index capable of tracking consumer sentiment, institutional confidence and ecosystem resilience over time. According to the authors, such a framework would help policymakers identify emerging weaknesses before they escalate into systemic crises, shifting regulation from reactive crisis management to proactive governance.

9. Technology alone will never earn customer trust

Nigeria’s financial institutions have invested heavily in digital innovation, but the report argues that technological sophistication does not automatically translate into public confidence.

Consumers judge financial institutions less by the sophistication of their mobile apps and more by what happens when transactions fail, disputes arise or money disappears.

Transparent pricing, responsive customer support, clear communication and efficient complaint resolution are presented as critical trust signals. The report notes that consumers often return to cash not because digital channels are unavailable, but because cash offers certainty, visibility and immediate control over transactions.

8. Regulators must evolve from supervising institutions to governing ecosystems

According to the report, Nigeria’s regulatory framework was largely designed for an era when financial risks were concentrated within individual institutions.

Today’s financial ecosystem is fundamentally different. Transactions routinely move across banks, fintechs, payment switches and shared infrastructure, meaning failures increasingly occur between institutions rather than inside them.

The report therefore argues that regulators should focus more on governing interactions across the ecosystem, developing liability frameworks for multi-party failures and creating continuous dialogue between regulators and industry participants.

7. Collaboration is becoming a competitive necessity

Despite operating within the same ecosystem, banks and fintechs often collaborate less effectively than the fraud networks targeting them.

Participants identified institutional mistrust, competitive behaviour and limited information sharing as bigger barriers than technology or regulation.

The report argues that Nigeria has already demonstrated the value of collaboration through initiatives such as BVN, NIBSS and the Nigeria Electronic Fraud Forum. It recommends expanding that model through shared fraud intelligence, cybersecurity platforms and coordinated AI governance across the industry.

6. AI will be judged by governance—not capability

Artificial intelligence is expected to become increasingly embedded in lending, fraud detection and customer service.

However, the report argues that AI’s greatest risk lies not in the technology itself but in poor governance. Concerns include algorithmic bias, lack of explainability, weak oversight and inadequate consumer recourse when automated decisions go wrong.

Rather than slowing AI adoption, the report calls for governance frameworks that ensure AI decisions remain transparent, auditable and contestable.

5. Instant payments require instant trust

Nigeria’s real-time payments infrastructure is one of its biggest digital success stories, but the report says speed has fundamentally changed the nature of financial risk.

Once money leaves an account through an instant payment system, opportunities for intervention become extremely limited.

The report therefore recommends embedding fraud prevention, behavioural analytics and transaction monitoring directly into payment architecture so that safety evolves alongside speed.

4. Identity is the foundation of the financial system

The report describes identity infrastructure as the single highest-leverage investment for strengthening trust.

Although Nigeria has developed the BVN and NIN systems, fragmented implementation continues to weaken fraud prevention, customer verification and accountability.

The authors argue that identity should be treated as shared public infrastructure that supports every financial institution rather than as an isolated compliance exercise.

3. Reliability matters more than innovation

Participants consistently ranked transaction failures and poor dispute resolution above fraud, AI and cybersecurity as the biggest threats to confidence.

The report argues that consumers rarely remember successful transactions because they are expected. Instead, trust is shaped by how institutions respond when payments fail, disputes arise and customers seek redress.

In digital finance, operational reliability has become a stronger determinant of trust than product innovation itself.

2. Financial inclusion is only the beginning

Nigeria has made significant progress in expanding financial access, with formal financial inclusion reaching 64% in 2023.

Yet the report cautions that access should not be mistaken for confidence. Millions of Nigerians remain outside the formal financial system, while many existing customers continue to rely on cash despite owning bank accounts.

According to the report, the next phase of financial inclusion will depend less on opening accounts and more on building confidence that the system is reliable, transparent and capable of protecting consumers when problems occur.

1. Trust is no longer built by banks alone

The report’s most important conclusion is that trust has become a property of the financial ecosystem itself.

Modern financial transactions pass through multiple layers of infrastructure—from banks and fintechs to payment switches, identity systems and regulators—before they are completed. As a result, consumers are not simply trusting one institution; they are trusting an interconnected network of organisations and technologies.

The report argues that the future of Nigeria’s financial services industry will depend less on individual institutional performance and more on whether the architecture connecting those institutions is designed to deliver reliability, accountability and confidence at every stage of the customer journey. In short, trust has become infrastructure.