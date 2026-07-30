Top 10 African countries with the highest minimum wages in 2026

To find out which countries offer the highest statutory minimum wages in dollar terms, the Nairametrics research team analysed official minimum wage data from labour authorities and government gazettes across Africa, converting local currency wages using exchange rates as of July 24, 2026.

Every government sets a minimum wage, but not every minimum wage carries the same value once currencies are stripped away.

Across Africa, workers earning the legal minimum can take home vastly different amounts when their salaries are converted into U.S. dollars.

In some countries, the monthly minimum wage is worth more than seven times that of others, reflecting not only government wage policies but also the strength of local currencies.

To find out which countries offer the highest statutory minimum wages in dollar terms, the Nairametrics research team analysed official minimum wage data from labour authorities and government gazettes across Africa, converting local currency wages using exchange rates as of July 24, 2026.

The results reveal a ranking that may surprise many readers.

What the data is saying

The ranking below compares the 10 African countries with the highest minimum wages in dollar terms as of July 24, 2026.

10. Botswana — $153.97 per month

Botswana recorded a monthly minimum wage benchmark of BWP 2,120, equivalent to $153.97.

The current figure represents a 23.53% increase from the previous monthly equivalent of BWP 1,716 and took effect on February 1, 2024. The figure is based on the monthly equivalent of Botswana’s statutory hourly minimum wage for selected non-agricultural sectors.

However, Botswana does not operate a single minimum wage for all workers. Rates differ across sectors, with domestic and agricultural workers covered under separate wage provisions. The BWP 2,120 figure is therefore a benchmark rate rather than a universal wage applicable to every worker.

9. Libya — $156.27 per month

Libya recorded a statutory minimum wage of LYD 1,000 per month, equivalent to $156.27.

The current wage replaced the previous minimum wage of LYD 450, representing a 122.22% increase, the largest increase among the countries reviewed.

Despite recording the largest increase in local currency terms, Libya ranked ninth in dollar terms. It remained $18.52 below Cape Verde, which ranked seventh, but finished $2.30 ahead of Botswana, reflecting the impact of exchange rates on cross-country wage comparisons.

8. Cape Verde — $174.79 per month

Cape Verde recorded a national minimum wage of CVE 17,000 per month, equivalent to $174.79.

The current rate took effect on January 1, 2025, following an increase from CVE 15,000. This represents a 13.33% rise.

Cape Verde’s position ahead of Botswana and Libya reflects not only wage policy but also the impact of currency movements. Exchange rates play an important role when comparing wages across countries using different currencies.

7. Algeria — $179.99 per month

Algeria’s statutory minimum wage stood at DZD 24,000 per month, equivalent to $179.99.

The increase from DZD 20,000 represented a 20% adjustment and took effect on January 1, 2026.

The new wage level helped Algeria move ahead of Cape Verde in dollar terms. However, it remained below Tunisia and the three Central African countries ranked above it.

6. Tunisia — $187.77 per month

Tunisia recorded a monthly minimum wage benchmark of TND 555, equivalent to $187.77.

The current rate increased from TND 528, representing a 5.11% increase effective from January 1, 2026.

Tunisia’s minimum wage system varies depending on working hours and employment categories. The figure used in this ranking represents the monthly benchmark for non-agricultural workers and should not be interpreted as a single wage rate covering all workers.

5. Equatorial Guinea — $222.00 per month

Equatorial Guinea recorded a statutory minimum wage of XAF 129,035 per month, equivalent to $222.00.

The current rate took effect in January 2019, increasing from XAF 117,304. This represents an increase of approximately 10%.

Although the wage has remained unchanged for several years, its dollar value has remained relatively stable due to the Central African CFA franc’s link to the euro. This provided some protection compared with countries whose currencies weakened significantly against the dollar.

4. Gabon — $258.07 per month

Gabon ranked fourth with a statutory minimum wage of XAF 150,000 per month, equivalent to $258.07.

The current wage was introduced in 2010, rising from the previous minimum wage of XAF 80,000. This represents an 87.5% increase, although the rate has remained unchanged for more than a decade.

Gabon’s position was supported by the stability of the CFA franc, which is pegged to the euro. As a result, the country has maintained a relatively strong dollar value compared with countries whose currencies experienced larger declines.

3. South Africa — $311.23 per month

South Africa recorded a calculated monthly minimum wage equivalent of ZAR 5,239.77, valued at $311.23.

The current figure represents a 5.00% increase from the previous monthly equivalent of ZAR 4,990.17 and reflects the increase in the statutory national minimum wage from ZAR 28.79 per hour to ZAR 30.23 per hour, which took effect on March 1, 2026.

Unlike most countries in this ranking, South Africa does not prescribe a statutory monthly minimum wage. The monthly figures were calculated from the official hourly minimum wage using a standard 40-hour workweek, equivalent to an average of 173.33 working hours per month, to enable comparison with countries that prescribe monthly minimum wages.

2. Morocco — $365.55 per month

Morocco ranked second, with a monthly minimum wage equivalent of MAD 3,423, valued at $365.55.

The current figure increased from MAD 3,045, representing a 12.41% increase effective from January 1, 2026.

Morocco’s wage structure differs between agricultural and non-agricultural workers. The figure used here represents the monthly equivalent of the SMIG, the statutory minimum wage for non-agricultural workers, which is officially set on an hourly basis.

1. Mauritius — $374.21 per month

Mauritius recorded the highest minimum wage among the countries reviewed, with workers earning a statutory minimum of MUR 17,745 per month, equivalent to $374.21.

The current rate took effect on January 1, 2026, increasing from MUR 17,110. This represents a 3.71% increase, the smallest adjustment among the countries reviewed.

Mauritius finished just $8.66 ahead of Morocco. The country’s minimum wage framework is supported by regular wage reviews and sector-specific remuneration adjustments.

What this means

The ranking shows that minimum wages in local currency do not always translate into higher wages when converted into US dollars. Exchange-rate movements played a major role in determining the final ranking, especially for countries that experienced currency depreciation.

Mauritius, Morocco, and South Africa stood out as the only countries with monthly minimum wages exceeding $300. Gabon followed in fourth place at $258.07, underscoring the sharp differences in statutory wage levels across the countries reviewed.

The ranking also shows that a recent wage increase does not always guarantee a higher position. Libya recorded the largest percentage increase (122.22%) in local currency terms, but it remained near the bottom after conversion into dollars. Meanwhile, Gabon has maintained a much higher ranking despite having no adjustment since 2010 because of the CFA franc’s relative stability.

Minimum wage levels also do not necessarily reflect the size of an economy. Smaller economies can rank ahead of larger markets due to differences in labour policies, exchange rates, and government wage decisions.

What you should know

The ranking uses official minimum wage data from government labour authorities, wage laws, and official gazettes across the countries reviewed.

Where minimum wages are set on an hourly or daily basis, official monthly equivalents were used where available. Otherwise, monthly figures were calculated using the country’s official working hours.

Minimum wages should not be treated as a direct measure of workers’ living standards or purchasing power. A country with a higher minimum wage in dollar terms can still have higher living costs, including housing, food, transport, and utilities.

Nigeria and Ghana did not make the top 10 because their minimum wages were significantly lower in US dollar terms than the countries included in the ranking. Ghana’s national daily minimum wage of GHS 21.77, equivalent to about GHS 587.79 per month, was valued at $50.54, while Nigeria’s statutory minimum wage of N70,000 per month was equivalent to $51.43.

Both figures were well below Botswana’s $153.97, which was the lowest minimum-wage benchmark among the countries ranked. South Africa ranked third after its official hourly minimum wage was converted into a monthly equivalent for comparison purposes.