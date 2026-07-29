NITDA to license tech firms for software testing under new framework

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) is set to license tech firms for software testing as it seeks to standardize IT project implementation across government and regulated private sector entities.

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) is set to license tech firms for software testing as it seeks to standardize IT project implementation across government and regulated private sector entities.

The move follows the launch of National Software Quality Assurance (SQA) Framework that will require all Federal Government software projects to undergo independent third-party testing and certification before deployment.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday by the agency’s Director of Corporate Communications and Media Relations, Mrs Hadiza Umar, the framework is aimed at reducing costly IT failures, strengthening cybersecurity and improving public trust in digital government services by setting national standards for software development, testing and deployment.

Signed by NITDA Director General Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi under the powers of the NITDA Act 2007, the framework will become a mandatory requirement for obtaining IT Project Clearance for government software projects from the second quarter of 2027.

What they are saying

NITDA said it would soon embark on nationwide stakeholder engagement and capacity building programmes while commencing the accreditation process for Licensed Software Testing Organisations (LSTOs).

“An Expression of Interest (EOI) will be issued shortly for prospective testing organisations seeking licensing giving tech firms ample opportunity to align their technical capacity with the new national framework,” the agency stated.

Beyond improving software quality, NITDA said the framework is expected to create a regulated market for independent software testing services, opening opportunities for indigenous technology companies and software engineers.

The agency said the initiative would encourage local firms to obtain international certifications, create high skilled technology jobs and strengthen Nigeria’s software ecosystem.

It also believes the framework will improve confidence in Nigerian-developed software, enabling local technology firms to compete more effectively in international markets while attracting foreign direct investment.

“Quality is the foundation of digital trust. With this Framework, every software solution serving Nigerians, whether built for government or the private sector will meet clear national standards for security, reliability, and interoperability,” NITDA Director General Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi said.

“This is how we modernise government technology and position Nigerian software to compete on the global stage,” he added.

The framework

According to the agency, the new framework combines three regulatory instruments into a single national standard.

These include the National Software Development Guideline, which requires structured software development lifecycles, secure coding practices based on Open Web Application Security Project (OWASP) standards, standardised documentation and compliance with WCAG 2.1 AA accessibility standards for citizen facing digital services.

The framework also introduces a National Software Testing Guideline that establishes benchmarks for functionality, cybersecurity, system performance under peak loads and interoperability before any software is deployed.

In addition, the Software Testing Organisations Licensing (STOL) Guideline creates a regulated system for licensing independent software testing organisations that will evaluate and certify software before it goes live.

Under the framework, government software projects must receive certification from accredited third-party testing organisations before deployment.

Risk-based classification

NITDA said the framework introduces a tiered classification model that applies different levels of scrutiny based on the risk profile of software systems.

Software will be categorised into three classes: Class A for high-risk and critical infrastructure systems, Class B for moderate risk enterprise platforms and Class C for lower risk internal applications.

According to the agency, critical systems such as core banking switches, national identity management platforms and electricity grid control systems will be subject to the highest security standards, including extensive penetration testing and specialised security audits conducted by top tier accredited testing organisations.

The approach, NITDA said, recognises that not all software systems pose the same level of operational or cybersecurity risk.

What you should know

The new quality assurance framework is introduced amidst concerns over persistent failure of several government IT projects leading to loss of billions every year.

According to NITDA, 56% of IT projects executed by Federal Public Institutions (FPIs) have failed due to poor compliance with the agency’s IT Project Clearance Guidelines.

Nairametrics earlier reported that 10 federal ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) budgeted about N24 billion for software-related projects this year, showing the quantum of money going into IT projects annually.