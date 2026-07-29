Flutterwave Named to CNBC and Statista’s World’s Top Fintech Companies List

Flutterwave, Africa’s leading payments technology company, has been named to CNBC and Statista’s 2025 World’s Top Fintech Companies list. The recognition highlights Flutterwave’s continued commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and building technology that powers seamless payments and cross-border commerce across Africa and beyond. The CNBC World’s Top Fintech Companies list is an annual global ranking […]

Flutterwave, Africa’s leading payments technology company, has been named to CNBC and Statista’s 2025 World’s Top Fintech Companies list.

The recognition highlights Flutterwave’s continued commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and building technology that powers seamless payments and cross-border commerce across Africa and beyond.

The CNBC World’s Top Fintech Companies list is an annual global ranking produced by CNBC in partnership with leading market research firm Statista.

The list recognizes the world’s most impactful fintech companies across a range of categories, celebrating organizations that are driving innovation, delivering customer value, and shaping the future of financial services.

Flutterwave’s inclusion reflects a decade of building financial infrastructure that connects African businesses to the global economy. Today, the company operates in more than 30 African countries, supports payments in over 50 currencies, and has processed more than one billion transactions worth over $50 billion. Through products including Flutterwave for Business and Send App, the company continues to simplify payments, facilitate cross-border trade, and expand financial access for businesses and individuals around the world. The recognition follows Flutterwave’s inclusion in the 2025 TIME100 Most Influential Companies list, reinforcing the company’s growing global reputation for innovation and its role in shaping the future of financial services.

Commenting on the recognition, Yewande Akomolafe-Kalu, Head of Marketing at Flutterwave, said:

“Being recognized by CNBC among the world’s leading fintech companies is a testament to the work our team has done to build technology that solves real problems for businesses and individuals. As we celebrate ten years of Flutterwave, this recognition is a reflection of how far we’ve come and inspires us to continue building financial solutions that help businesses grow, scale globally, and unlock new opportunities.”

As Flutterwave enters its second decade, the company is expanding beyond payments to help businesses do more with their money. Through the acquisition of open banking startup Mono, a Nigerian Microfinance Banking Licence, stablecoin-powered solutions developed in partnership with Polygon and Turnkey, and a growing suite of financial products, Flutterwave is enabling businesses to bank, manage, move, and grow their money from a single platform.

Backed by strategic investments from Ripple and Circle, Flutterwave is accelerating its vision of connecting Africa to the world and the world to Africa. By making it easier for businesses to trade across borders, access global markets, and participate in the digital economy, the company is helping unlock the next chapter of Africa’s economic growth.