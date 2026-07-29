AMCON assets decline 29.8% to N1.29 trillion as wind-down efforts continue

The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) recorded a 29.8% decline in total assets to N1.29 trillion in 2025, down from N1.84 trillion in 2024, as it continued to wind down its intervention portfolio and repay obligations linked to the banking sector bailout programme.

The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) recorded a 29.8% decline in total assets to N1.29 trillion in 2025, down from N1.84 trillion in 2024, as it continued to wind down its intervention portfolio and repay obligations linked to the banking sector bailout programme.

The decline was disclosed in the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) 2025 financial statements.

The reduction is largely attributed to changes in the accounting treatment of accruals from the Banking Sector Resolution Sinking Fund.

What the report is saying

According to the report, the accounting treatment changed in 2025 because the sinking fund obligation had already been settled before the completion of AMCON’s financial statements.

“AMCON total assets, net of impairment, decreased to N1,289.82 billion in 2025, compared with N1,836.34 billion in 2024, representing a decline of 29.76%. This decrease was primarily driven by the treatment of the accruals from the banking sector resolution sinking fund in 2024, which was recorded under receivables due to delays in applying the accruals from the sinking fund towards the repayment of the CBN Loan Notes,” the report stated.

“Conversely, the 2025 sinking fund accruals were not recognised as receivables, since the obligation was settled prior to the finalisation of AMCON’s 2025 Financial Statements.”

The adjustment reflects progress in the corporation’s efforts to utilise sinking fund resources to reduce outstanding obligations to the Central Bank.

More insights

Despite the decline in its asset base, AMCON continued to record recoveries from debtors and asset disposals.

The corporation recovered N113.04 billion in cash during the 2025 financial year and generated N39.29 billion in investment income from treasury operations.

As a result, cumulative recoveries since inception rose to N2.535 trillion at the end of 2025.

The recoveries comprised:

Cash repayments of N1.031 trillion

Other collections of N1.178 trillion, including N128.90 billion from asset forfeitures

Other recoveries amounting to N196.68 billion

The figures underscore AMCON’s continued reliance on debt recoveries, litigation, negotiated settlements and asset sales to repay liabilities arising from interventions during the 2009 banking crisis and subsequent financial sector support measures.

What you should know

The corporation disclosed that it recovered approximately N165 billion from bank debtors in the first half of the year, representing a 64% increase compared with the N107 billion recovered during the corresponding period of 2025.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of AMCON, Gbenga Alade, revealed the figures during an interactive session with senior media executives in Lagos.

According to Alade, the corporation has maintained a cost-to-recovery ratio of 2.3%, highlighting the efficiency of its debt recovery operations as it continues efforts to conclude its asset resolution mandate.