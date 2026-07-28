Good thief, bad thief: The hidden economics of Nigerian corruption

There is a house in Maitama that everyone in the neighbourhood can date.

It went up in 2015, finished in 2016, and the Yoruba tiler from Ibadan drove in every Monday.

The Igbo electrician from Nnewi spent three months wiring the chandeliers.

The security gate was fabricated in a workshop in Wuse. The gardener from Plateau State has worked there for eight years. Nobody knows where the owner got his money, but everyone knows this: that money passed through at least a dozen hands of different tribes before it settled into the soil of Abuja.

Now consider the governor who converts three billion naira to dollars and wires it to Zurich before the EFCC has finished its morning briefing. Not one cement mixer runs. Not one carpenter is paid. The money is gone. Both men have stolen. Only one has created employment. This is the argument.

Nigeria has, for three decades, treated corruption as a single disease requiring a single cure. Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index for 2025 places Nigeria at 142nd out of 182 countries, scoring 26 out of 100.

Every reformer who reads that number assumes the problem is uniform, that every stolen naira does the same damage. It does not.

The most consequential distinction in Nigeria’s corruption economy is between theft that spends at home and theft that emigrates. The former is a misallocation problem. The latter is a deletion problem. These are not equivalent and conflating them has quietly distorted Nigeria’s enforcement strategy for a generation.

The theoretical case rests on two pillars. The first is the Keynesian income multiplier, corrected for Nigeria’s open-economy reality. Money spent domestically cascades as the contractor spends at the market, the trader pays school fees, the school pays teachers, teachers buy food, the food seller restocks from a farmer.

In a closed economy, a marginal propensity to consume (MPC) of 0.75 yields a multiplier of four.

But Nigeria imports approximately 18% of GDP according to World Bank data for 2023, and every Naira spent domestically loses a large fraction to payments for imported fuel, machinery, and consumer goods before it can complete another domestic circuit.

The marginal propensity to import sits at approximately 0.35. The open-economy multiplier formula, k = 1 divided by the sum of the marginal propensity to save (MPS) and the marginal propensity to import (MPM), yields approximately 1.67, not four.

The reality of this leakage is that every initial N1,000 injected into the economy generates only about N1,670 in total economic activity and not the N4,000 a closed-economy model predicts.

Nearly 60% of every transactional round instantly leaks out of the domestic loop. But then, a minister who takes N5 billion in kickbacks and builds three houses in Abuja has generated roughly N8.35 billion in total domestic economic activity.

A minister who takes the same N5 billion and parks it in Geneva has generated precisely nothing. The multiplier on the offshore transaction, for Nigeria’s economy, is zero. The gap between 1.67 and zero is still the gap between something and nothing.

The second theoretical pillar is the Ndikumana-Boyce capital flight framework. Economists Leonce Ndikumana and James Boyce, in their landmark research culminating in updated 2023 estimates covering 1970 to 2022, established that 30 African countries lost a cumulative $2.7 trillion through capital flight over that period, roughly equal to 99.9% of those countries’ combined GDP in 2022.

Nigeria sits at the top of that list with cumulative capital flight exceeding $500 billion, the single largest volume among all African countries studied.

Their framework draws precisely the distinction this article advances: domestic corruption, however damaging institutionally, keeps resources within the national accounting system and available for subsequent economic activity.

Capital flight represents an absolute and permanent loss, one that shrinks the domestic investment base, erodes the tax base, and generates a self-reinforcing spiral of deteriorating public services and accelerating outflows.

The empirical record makes the distinction vivid. Nigeria’s real estate sector grew more than 40% in nominal terms between 2024 and 2025, rising from N41.27 trillion to N58.16 trillion, and construction output rose from N16.29 trillion to N19.36 trillion, posting real growth of 5.53%.

A significant fraction of this activity, acknowledged openly if not always on the record by economists who have traced it, is financed by politically derived income. Its origins are criminal; its economic footprint is domestic.

On the externalised side, the Dubai Unlocked investigation of 2024, conducted by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project with more than 70 international media partners, traced at least $1 billion (obviously much more) in Nigerian real estate holdings across 1,824 largely prestigious properties in Dubai (Palm Jumeirah, Wadi Al Safa, Marsa Dubai, Al Merkadh & Nad Al Sheba and Burj Khalifa), attributed to more than 200 Nigerian politicians, governors, senators, and security chiefs.

Nigeria is the second-largest source of foreign property buyers in Dubai after India. $1 billion at N1,400 per dollar is about N1.4 trillion. Not one Naira of it built a school in Nigeria.

The Abacha precedent is the definitive case study. Sani Abacha is estimated to have looted between $6 billion and $9 billion in five years, almost all of it externalised to Switzerland, Luxembourg, the United Kingdom, France, Jersey, and Liechtenstein.

After nearly three decades of international legal proceedings, Nigeria has recovered approximately $3.8 billion, less than half of what was taken. The remainder continues to finance European banking systems. The $3.8 billion that came back at least re-entered the Nigerian economy. The balance simply has not.

The multiplier of 1.67 also reveals a second policy lever. Every percentage point by which Nigeria reduces its marginal propensity to import, through domestic manufacturing, refinery capacity, and local procurement mandates, raises the domestic multiplier directly.

Nigeria’s annual petroleum import bill fell from $14.06 billion in 2024 to approximately $10 billion in 2025, a 29% decline, driven by the late-2025 commercial launch of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery. By early 2026, the refinery successfully expanded its output to supply over 57% of domestic petrol needs.

However, this trend reversed significantly by mid-2026 as monthly records from the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) reveal that daily petrol imports more than tripled as the refinery scaled back local distribution to prioritize lucrative, dollar-denominated global export markets. This reversal, reverting to a raised marginal propensity to import, is a concern for the domestic multiplier effect.

The Nigeria First Policy extends this logic to government procurement. If Nigeria’s overall marginal propensity to import falls from 0.35 to 0.20, the domestic multiplier rises from 1.67 to 2.22. At 0.10, it approaches 3.33.

Capital flight enforcement and import substitution are therefore not separate conversations: the first lifts the domestic multiplier from zero to 1.67 by keeping stolen proceeds at home; the second lifts it from 1.67 toward three by ensuring each Naira circulates more fully through Nigerian hands. Both levers need pulling simultaneously.

The multiplier trail is clear. N1 trillion spent domestically generates a cumulative economic effect of approximately N1.65 trillion across five pairs of hands (rounds) at Nigeria’s open-economy domestic retention rate of 40% per round, significantly below the N3 trillion a closed-economy model suggests because import leakage removes roughly 35% of each round before it can recirculate.

The same trillion sent offshore generates zero. With Nigeria’s estimated annual capital flight against EFCC foreign-asset recovery from 2016 to 2025, the gap between the two lines, ranging from $14.8billion in the best year of illicit financial flows to $17.6billion in the worst, is the permanent annual loss no domestic recovery operation can touch.

Simple projections of three GDP per capita PPP scenarios to 2030 shows that under the status quo, Nigeria’s current $9,994 per capita (IMF WEO April 2026) grows to $11,587; under a capital flight enforcement priority, to $13,373; under full reform, to $15,432. Even if these numbers are estimates, the reforms suggested will definitely translate to higher numbers if generated by any author. The difference between these trajectories is, essentially, the difference between two kinds of thieves.

The policy recommendations follow from this analysis.

Firstly, Nigeria’s anti-corruption architecture must develop a triage framework that treats capital flight as the priority crime. The EFCC, ICPC, and the Office of the Attorney-General must establish a dedicated capital flight task force with Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty activation as its primary operational mandate, targeting Switzerland, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Luxembourg as priority jurisdictions.

Secondly, the receiving countries must be made to account. Switzerland held Abacha funds for decades. Dubai has welcomed well over $1 billion in Nigerian politically exposed person real estate. The United Kingdom has underused its Unexplained Wealth Orders, often referred to as a “McMafia Order”, against Nigerian kleptocrats. Nigeria’s diplomacy must make asset recovery a bilateral trade condition.

Thirdly, a new ring-fenced “Sovereign Repair Fund”, capitalised from recovered foreign-held assets and disbursed only for identifiable infrastructure deficits in the communities whose governors looted them, would make the recovery-to-benefit chain legible to ordinary Nigerians and break the pattern of repatriated funds being absorbed into general revenue without accountability.

The uncomfortable truth buried in this argument is that the politicians, professionals, civil servants or technocrats who steal and spend at home are, in a narrow economic sense, less destructive to the national economy than the those whose wealth exists entirely in foreign jurisdictions.

This should not be misread as a moral exoneration of any thief. The schoolteacher who goes unpaid because procurement money went to someone’s mansion draws no comfort from the fact that the mansion at least employed a plumber. But policy is not a moral position paper.

It is a set of choices about where to apply limited institutional resources for maximum impact. The theft that stays home damages the fabric of the state. The theft that emigrates damages the fabric of the economy.

Both must be fought. But the one that is permanently irreversible must be fought first more so as the corruption index does not seem to be moving favourably soon. You can recover a building. You have never, in all of history, recovered a banker’s lunch in Geneva.

Akinola Morakinyo (Ph. D) writes on MINT economies from the Department of Economics, Finance & Quantitative Analysis, Kennesaw State University, GA, USA