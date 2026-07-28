FG launches digital portal to end fragmented access to government services

The Federal Government has soft-launched the Government Service Portal, a unified digital platform that will allow Nigerians to access multiple government services through a single secure sign-in.

The Federal Government has soft-launched the Government Service Portal, a unified digital platform that will allow Nigerians to access multiple government services through a single secure sign-in.

The portal eliminates the need to register separately across different government websites and offices, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

Developed by Galaxy Backbone in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy and South Korean development agency KOICA, the portal was unveiled on Tuesday in Abuja as a flagship project under Nigeria’s e-Government Masterplan 2.0.

What the officials are saying

Permanent Secretary Nadungu Gagare, represented by Director of E-Government Johnson Bareyi, described the portal as a direct response to a persistent frustration Nigerians face when dealing with government, the fragmentation of public services across multiple platforms, offices and registration systems.

“Our mandate is not simply to deploy technology but to use technology to improve governance and public service delivery. The Government Service Portal provides Nigerians with a single digital gateway to access government services in a simpler, faster and more seamless manner,” Gagare said.

He said the platform aligns with the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy, the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan, and Nigeria’s Digital Public Infrastructure agenda, positioning it as part of a broader ecosystem of connected government systems rather than a standalone product.

Galaxy Backbone Managing Director Professor Ibrahim Adeyanju said the portal addresses a structural problem that has long made government services unnecessarily difficult to navigate for ordinary Nigerians.

Get up to speed

The Government Service Portal’s push to consolidate government services also comes against the backdrop of concerns over fragmented digital infrastructure across government institutions.

Earlier this month, NITDA warned that fragmented government cybersecurity systems could leave Nigeria exposed to increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks, arguing that weaknesses across individual ministries, departments and agencies could create vulnerabilities across the wider government network.

The agency’s warning illustrates the importance of building a more coordinated digital government infrastructure as more public services become interconnected.

While the Government Service Portal is designed to reduce fragmentation and make services easier to access, its wider rollout will also make strong cybersecurity, data protection, and secure information-sharing systems increasingly critical.

More insights

Galaxy Backbone Executive Director of Digital Exploration and Technical Services Olumbe Akinkugbe said Extensive User Acceptance Testing was conducted across all six geopolitical zones.

He said 184 participants joined the testing exercise, with more than 80% describing the portal as user-friendly, accessible and easy to navigate.

He said 88% of testers successfully located government services on the platform, 71% rated its performance as fast or very fast, 91% expressed willingness to use it, and 99% said they would recommend it to others.

The portal will integrate with the Nigerian Digital Exchange, enabling secure information sharing among authorised institutions and reducing duplication across government agencies, a feature Gagare said is central to the platform’s role in Nigeria’s Digital Public Infrastructure.

What you should know

The move to create a more coordinated digital government ecosystem also comes as the FG pushes to harmonise regulations governing Nigeria’s digital economy.

Earlier this month, the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, directed the NCC, NITDA, and the NDPC to defer enforcement of regulations covering internet platforms, online intermediaries and other cross-cutting digital economy matters.

The Minister disclosed that a joint committee will coordinate technical engagements, undertake broad consultations with industry, civil society, academia and other stakeholders, and develop recommendations for a harmonised national policy and governance framework.