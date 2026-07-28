Champion Breweries accelerates growth with strong Q2 performance and successful group transformation

Champion Breweries Plc (“Champion” or “the Group“), a leading brewer and beverage company listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (“NGX”), today announced strong unaudited results for the six months ended 30 June 2026, driven by solid commercial performance, improved operational efficiencies, and the successful expansion of its business portfolio following the acquisition of EnjoyBev B.V. […]

Champion Breweries Plc (“Champion” or “the Group“), a leading brewer and beverage company listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (“NGX”), today announced strong unaudited results for the six months ended 30 June 2026, driven by solid commercial performance, improved operational efficiencies, and the successful expansion of its business portfolio following the acquisition of EnjoyBev B.V.

The first half of 2026 marked a transformational period for the Company as it strengthened its growth platform through strategic investment, delivered resilient operating performance, and successfully transitioned to a new Group structure.

During the period, Group revenue reached ₦35.73 billion, while second-quarter revenue amounted to ₦21.37 billion. Operating profit stood at ₦6.17 billion and profit after tax attributable to the Group was ₦2.65 billion, with second-quarter profit after tax of ₦1.76 billion.

The Company also successfully completed the acquisition of an 80% equity interest in EnjoyBev B.V., strengthened its capital base through a successful capital raising programme that increased shareholders’ equity to ₦69.08 billion, and maintained full compliance with Nigerian Exchange free float requirements, with free float increasing to 25.72% as at 30 June 2026.

For the six-month period, Group revenue increased to ₦35.73 billion, while second-quarter revenue reached ₦21.37 billion, reflecting continued growth across the Company’s beverage portfolio and contributions from the Group’s expanded operations following the acquisition of EnjoyBev B.V. in the first quarter.

Operating performance remained robust, with Group operating profit of ₦6.17 billion despite continued investments in route-to-market expansion, brand building, distribution capabilities, and other strategic initiatives designed to support sustainable long-term growth.

Profit after tax attributable to the Group amounted to ₦2.65 billion for the six-month period, while second-quarter profit after tax stood at ₦1.76 billion. Although profitability was impacted by higher finance costs associated with acquisition funding and prevailing market interest rates, the Group continued to demonstrate strong operational resilience and improving earnings momentum.

A major milestone during the period was the successful acquisition of an 80% equity interest in EnjoyBev B.V., resulting in Champion’s first consolidated Group financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS 10. The transaction represents a significant step in Champion’s evolution from a traditional brewing company into a diversified beverage group with exposure to complementary beverage categories, additional growth segments, and broader regional market opportunities.

Champion also successfully completed a capital-raising programme during the period, significantly strengthening its financial position and enhancing its capacity to execute long-term strategic priorities. As a result, shareholders’ equity increased to ₦69.08 billion, providing the Group with greater financial flexibility to pursue expansion opportunities while maintaining a strong foundation for future growth.

Commenting on the results, the Acting Managing Director, Mr. Rasheed Adebiyi, said:

“The first half of 2026 marks a defining chapter in Champion Breweries’ journey. We have not only delivered a strong operating performance but also successfully transformed our business into a broader beverage group with an expanded platform for sustainable growth.

While higher finance costs associated with our strategic investment programme impacted profitability during the period, our underlying business remains strong. The combination of disciplined commercial execution, continued investment in our brands and route-to-market capabilities and improving operational efficiency positions us well for future growth.

We remain focused on creating long-term value for shareholders, strengthening our market position, and capturing the opportunities presented by our expanded business platform.”

Following the successful capital-raising exercise, the Company increased its free float to 25.72% as at 30 June 2026, maintaining full compliance with Nigerian Exchange listing requirements while enhancing market liquidity.

The successful completion of the acquisition, combined with a strengthened capital base and resilient operating performance, further reinforces Champion Breweries’ position as an emerging diversified beverage group with a broader platform for sustainable growth and value creation.