Google launches selfie video sign-in feature amid growing deepfake risks

Google has launched a new facial verification feature for account recovery as technology companies intensify efforts to combat growing cases of AI-driven impersonation, deepfakes and digital identity fraud.

Google has launched a new facial verification feature for account recovery as technology companies intensify efforts to combat growing cases of AI-driven impersonation, deepfakes and digital identity fraud.

The feature, called selfie video, allows eligible users who lose access to their Google Accounts to verify their identity by recording a short video, providing an alternative recovery option alongside already existing methods.

Announced on Thursday, the rollout comes as cybercriminals increasingly use synthetic media, including AI-generated images and videos, to impersonate individuals and bypass traditional identity checks.

What Google is saying

Google said users who activate the feature will be required to record a short video while completing guided head movements to confirm that the recording is live.

The company said the enrolled video will be used during future account recovery attempts by comparing it with a new verification video submitted by the user.

“Selfie video is a new way to get into your account, giving you more options if you’re ever locked out or don’t have access to your usual phone or computer,” Google said.

Google said the system includes checks aimed at identifying fake images, pre-recorded videos and AI-generated deepfakes.

“We use multiple layers of security to help prevent impersonation attempts like fake photos and videos (i.e., deep fakes),” it said.

The company added that users can delete their stored selfie video through their Google Account settings and that biometric information is only used for sign-in purposes unless users provide additional permission.

More insights

The Alphabet-owned company explained that the selfie video feature is part of a broader effort to expand account recovery options beyond traditional authentication methods, as it builds on existing security tools such as passkeys and recovery contacts.

Google did not disclose the number of users expected to access the feature or provide details on the number of account recovery cases it aims to address.

The move reflects a wider shift in online security, as companies increasingly explore biometric and behavioural verification methods to counter identity theft and account takeover attempts.

However, the use of facial verification for account recovery also raises broader questions around biometric data storage, privacy and how technology companies balance convenience with security.

What you should know

The rollout comes as Google continues to expand its security measures against the growing threat of AI-powered impersonation and identity fraud.

Last month, Nairametrics reported that Google has introduced a new Android security feature capable of detecting and flagging suspected impersonation calls in real time, as the technology company moves to address the growing threat of AI-powered voice cloning scams.

The feature, known as fake call detection, was announced on Google’s official blog and is being rolled out globally to devices running Android 12 and above, beginning with Pixel smartphones. The tool is enabled by default and does not require users to manually activate it.