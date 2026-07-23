Commercio Partners report: 10 years of money market and living costs

Nigeria’s economy between 2016 and 2026 was defined not by a single crisis but by the compounding of several.Three oil shocks, 2 major global wars, a global pandemic, structural currency misalignment, two decades of subsidised fuel finally being extinguished, and the most aggressive monetary-tightening cycle in modern Nigerian history all played out simultaneously against a […]

Nigeria’s economy between 2016 and 2026 was defined not by a single crisis but by the compounding of several.

Three oil shocks, 2 major global wars, a global pandemic, structural currency misalignment, two decades of subsidised fuel finally being extinguished, and the most aggressive monetary-tightening cycle in modern Nigerian history all played out simultaneously against a backdrop of weak infrastructure, rising population pressure, and a naira that lost nearly 90% of its dollar value.

The result: an economy that grew in nominal terms, but in which the lived experience of most Nigerians deteriorated. Wages rose; purchasing power fell. Reserves improved and collapsed in cycles. Inflation moved to the mid-thirties.

The markets adapted, but adaptation looked different depending on where you stood. Owners of hard assets, dollar-linked equities, and businesses with pricing power preserve wealth. Renters, minimum-wage earners, and passive savers lost ground, steadily and silently.

This report tells that story across three dimensions: the macro chronicle (Section 1) tracing the cycle year by year; the structural shifts (Section 2) examining what changed in how Nigerians earn, spend, and survive; and the market reality (Section 3) analysing how investors navigated the decade and what they learned about real versus nominal returns.

The Decade That Changed Money

The decade did not arrive as one coherent story. It arrived in three distinct waves, each with its own logic, its own policy response, and its own price paid by households and investors alike.

PHASE 1 2016–2019

Post-oil shock: Stabilisation, managed recovery, fragile optimism.

Nigeria entered 2016 already on the back foot. Crude production dropped as Niger Delta militancy resumed. Global oil prices fell due to oversupply. For an economy where oil accounts for the bulk of government revenue and nearly all foreign exchange earnings, this was a fiscal emergency.

The CBN’s response, a managed exchange rate with tight FX restrictions, preserved the official rate but drove businesses to the parallel market, choked off foreign investment, and widened the spread between official and unofficial rates to as large as ₦8/$. Inflation surged from 9.55% to 18.55%. The economy contracted by 1.51%.

Recovery began tentatively in 2017. Brent averaged around $54. CBN’s introduction of the Investors’ and Exporters’ (I&E) FX Window was a pragmatic concession to market pricing; it brought foreign investors back, narrowed the spread, and gave the system room to breathe. GDP expanded 0.82%; the All-Share Index surged by 42.3%. By 2018, growth had reached 1.93%, driven by non-oil sectors.

Inflation fell to 11.44%. Foreign reserves peaked at near $43.1 billion. But the gains were uneven. Farmer-herder conflicts and insecurity in the north-east kept food inflation elevated. Pre-election uncertainty in 2019 delayed investment. A landborder closure in August disrupted food supplies, reversing much of the progress on inflation. The CBN burned through dollars defending the naira at ₦307/$ and maintained stability, but at a cost that would compound.

PHASE 2 2020–2021

Pandemic shock: Stimulus seeds inflation; recovery is real but shallow.

COVID-19 arrived in an already-stretched economy. Brent crashed to $22 in March 2020. Lockdowns simultaneously compressed trade, mobility, and tax revenue. Nigeria contracted 1.92%, its second recession in four years.

The Federal Government launched a ₦2.3 trillion Economic Sustainability Plan. CBN cut the MPR from 13.5% to 11.5% and introduced a ₦50 billion SME credit facility. Necessary interventions, but injecting money into a supply-constrained, import-dependent economy, planted the seeds of inflation that would germinate over the next three years.

The stock market jumped 50% in 2020. Not because the economy improved, but because money had nowhere else to go.

The stock market surged on liquidity, not fundamentals. Treasury bill yields collapsed. Investors scrambled for any asset that offered a return above the vanishing fixed-income floor.

Meanwhile, the naira drifted to ₦380/$ at the official rate as reserves fell to $35.4 billion. GDP grew 3.40% in 2021, the strongest since 2014. But the recovery was surfing a wave of easy money, not structural transformation. Oil production stayed weak despite higher prices. Inflation, which peaked at 18.17% in March, settled at 15.63% by year-end, still elevated, with food prices as a persistent source of pressure. The naira weakened 8.14% against the dollar.

PHASE 3 2022–2026

The reckoning: Deferred decisions land simultaneously.

Three forces converged: global inflation from the Russia-Ukraine war drove up food and energy costs; domestic supply failures, oil theft, pipeline damage, and insecurity in farming areas kept production depressed; and the government was finally forced to confront structural distortions it had deferred for years.

Headline inflation climbed from 15.63% to 21.34% in 2022, then to 28.92% in 2023. Food inflation hit 33.93%. The Tinubu administration’s most consequential act came on inauguration day, May 29, 2023: fuel subsidy, which had cost over ₦21 trillion since 2005, was removed in a single announcement.

Foreign exchange windows were unified. The naira, which had been held at around ₦460/$, moved to over ₦650/$ in the first week. By December 2023, it had reached ₦881/$. The reforms were structurally correct. The immediate cost was brutal.

Under Governor Olayemi Cardoso, the CBN has moved decisively toward the normalisation of monetary policy, restoring a more orthodox, price-stability-focused framework after years of excess liquidity, market distortions, and administrative controls. This has been reflected in aggressive policy tightening, higher cash reserve requirements, a more market-reflective exchange-rate system, and renewed emphasis on using monetary tools to curb inflation and rebuild investor confidence.

MPR was raised from 18.75% to 27.50%, and the Cash Reserve Ratio for deposit money banks was raised to 50%. Despite this, the naira closed 2024 at ₦1,534/$, its weakest ever. Inflation peaked at 34.80% in 2024. Yet beneath the pain, structural improvement was evident: crude production rose to 1.55 mb/d, foreign reserve[NN1] s climbed toward $40.9 billion, and fixed income yields high enough to attract foreign portfolio investors began to draw in capital.

By 2025, the picture had shifted. The NBS rebased GDP to 2019 prices; the economy grew 3.87% under the new methodology. The CPI was rebased (the base year was moved from 2009 to 2024; the basket was expanded from 740 to 934 items), and inflation fell sharply to 15.15% by December. Gross external reserves reached $45 billion. The naira strengthened to around ₦1,444/$. CBN cautiously began cutting, trimming the MPR by 50bps to 27.00%.

As of May 2026, the naira trades at around ₦ 1,370/$1. The equities market has rallied 55.69% year-to-date. But inflation has begun to tick back up from 15.06% in February to 15.69% in April as disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz have lifted global crude prices. Stability is achieved. Durability remains the open question.

To be continued…