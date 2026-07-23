CBN: Credit to private sector rises to N83.26 trillion in June 2026

Credit to Nigeria’s private sector rose to N83.26 trillion in June 2026 from N81.04 trillion in May, according to the latest data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Credit to Nigeria’s private sector rose to N83.26 trillion in June 2026 from N81.04 trillion in May, according to the latest data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The increase represents a month-on-month rise of about N2.22 trillion.

Year-on-year, the figure represents a 9% increase compared with the N76.13 trillion recorded in June 2025.

The latest figures come as the CBN continues to balance efforts to control inflation with the need to support economic growth and expand credit to businesses.

What the data is saying

The CBN data shows that credit to Nigeria’s private sector increased by approximately 2.74% month-on-month between May and June 2026.

Also, the CBN data noted that credit to government fell slightly to N40.03 trillion from N40.38 trillion.

Other assets, net, declined to N10.76 trillion from N12.63 trillion.

Net domestic credit rose to N123.29 trillion from N121.42 trillion.

Reserve money, or base money, increased to N39.52 trillion from N39.45 trillion.

The increase in private sector credit indicates continued growth in lending to businesses and other private-sector borrowers during the month.

More Insights

The rise in private sector credit was recorded alongside an increase in net domestic credit, despite declines in credit to government and other assets, net.

Compared with June 2025, private sector credit rose by about N7.13 trillion.

Net domestic credit increased by approximately N1.87 trillion during the month.

Reserve money rose by about N66.54 billion between May and June.

The data suggests that credit expansion to the private sector remained positive despite the CBN’s relatively tight monetary policy stance.

The CBN provided no details of sectorial allocations for the credits in the period under review.

Context

The increase in private sector credit comes against the backdrop of the CBN’s decision to retain the Monetary Policy Rate at 26.50%.

At its 305th Monetary Policy Committee meeting held on May 19 and 20, 2026, the CBN unanimously retained the MPR at 26.50% and maintained other key monetary policy parameters.

The apex bank said its policy stance was aimed at sustaining disinflation and preserving macroeconomic stability.

The CBN is therefore continuing to balance the need to contain inflationary pressures with efforts to support economic activity and ensure that credit remains available to productive sectors of the economy.

What you should know

The Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) has previously warned that structural weaknesses in Nigeria’s credit ecosystem continue to restrict financing to productive sectors capable of driving industrialisation and job creation.

Nairametrics also reported that Nigeria’s broad money supply rose to N133.25 trillion in June 2026 from N129.21 trillion in May.

The CBN data showed that net domestic assets increased during the period, while net foreign assets declined slightly.