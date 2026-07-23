Bank of Ghana warns traders against rejecting cedi coins

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has warned traders, transport operators, businesses and the general public against rejecting cedi coins during commercial transactions, reminding them that all coins issued by the central bank remain legal tender and must be accepted across the country.

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has warned traders, transport operators, businesses and the general public against rejecting cedi coins during commercial transactions, reminding them that all coins issued by the central bank remain legal tender and must be accepted across the country.

The warning was contained in a public notice issued by the Bank of Ghana on July 22, 2026, following growing concerns over the widespread refusal to accept several coin denominations in payment for goods and services.

The affected denominations include the 1, 5, 10, 20 and 50 pesewa coins, as well as the GH¢1 and GH¢2 coins.

The pesewa is Ghana’s smallest unit of currency, with 100 pesewas making one Ghana cedi, while the GH¢1 and GH¢2 coins are higher-value metallic denominations that continue to circulate alongside banknotes.

What they are saying

The Ghanaian central bank said it has observed that traders, transport operators and other businesses are increasingly refusing to accept these coin denominations despite their continued status as legal tender.

“The Bank wishes to remind the general public that all coins issued by the Bank of Ghana remain the lawful currency of the Republic of Ghana and must be accepted and treated in accordance with the Bank of Ghana Act, 2002 (Act 612), as amended, the Currency Act, 1964 (Act 242) and other laws in force.”

The central bank stressed that the coins have neither been withdrawn from circulation nor demonetised, meaning they remain valid for settling debts and conducting transactions throughout Ghana.

It added that no individual or business has the legal right to reject the coins because of their low value, inconvenience or personal preference, warning that such actions violate Ghana’s currency laws.

More insights

The Bank of Ghana said refusing to sell goods or provide services simply because a customer chooses to pay with legally recognised coins constitutes an offence under the Currency Act, 1964 (Act 242).

Persons found guilty could face up to three years’ imprisonment, a fine, or both. The law also extends liability to business owners or managers who direct employees to reject the coins, treating such instructions as if they personally committed the offence.

The central bank further noted that offenders may be arrested without a warrant if caught committing the offence.

To ensure compliance, the Bank said it will work closely with the Ghana Police Service and other law enforcement agencies to investigate complaints and prosecute violators. It also encouraged members of the public to report incidents of coin rejection to the nearest Bank of Ghana office, the police or through the bank’s official communication channels.

What you should know

Unlike Ghana, where coins remain an active part of daily transactions, Nigeria’s coin denominations have largely disappeared from everyday use.

Although the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has not officially withdrawn coins from circulation and they remain recognised as legal tender, the country’s 1 kobo, 10 kobo, 50 kobo, N1 and N2 coins are rarely minted or used in commercial transactions.

The issue of legal tender has, however, resurfaced in Nigeria in recent weeks. The Central Bank of Nigeria recently reaffirmed that all N100 banknotes issued by the apex bank remain legal tender after reports that some individuals and businesses had refused to accept certain N100 notes during transactions.

The CBN clarified that both the commemorative N100 banknote introduced to mark Nigeria’s centenary and the standard N100 note remain valid for all transactions nationwide, urging businesses and the public to accept both versions without discrimination.