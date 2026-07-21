U.S. court approves Anthropic’s $1.5 billion settlement in AI copyright lawsuit

A U.S. federal judge has approved Anthropic’s $1.5 billion settlement with a class of authors who accused the artificial intelligence startup of using their copyrighted books without permission to train its Claude chatbot, marking the largest known copyright settlement in U.S. legal history.

A U.S. federal judge has approved Anthropic’s $1.5 billion settlement with a class of authors who accused the artificial intelligence startup of using their copyrighted books without permission to train its Claude chatbot, marking the largest known copyright settlement in U.S. legal history.

The ruling, delivered on Monday by U.S. District Judge Araceli Martinez-Olguin in San Francisco, brings to a close one of the first major copyright disputes involving generative AI to reach a settlement.

The lawsuit, filed in 2024, alleged that Anthropic used pirated copies of books authored by thousands of writers to train Claude, its flagship large language model.

The company, backed by Amazon and Alphabet, denied wrongdoing but agreed to the settlement following earlier court decisions.

What they are saying

The agreement follows a landmark ruling last year by now-retired U.S. District Judge William Alsup, who held that training AI models on copyrighted books constituted “fair use” under U.S. copyright law.

However, the judge also found that Anthropic violated copyright protections by storing more than 7 million pirated books in a central digital library that extended beyond materials necessarily used for AI training.

That finding left the company exposed to potentially enormous damages, with a trial initially expected to determine compensation that could have reached hundreds of billions of dollars.

Instead, Anthropic reached a $1.5 billion settlement with the authors in 2025, a deal that has now received final judicial approval despite objections from some members of the class.

In approving the agreement, Judge Martinez-Olguin rejected claims that the settlement amount was insufficient or unfairly favored the plaintiffs’ legal team. She ruled that criticisms of the payout failed to account for the significant legal risks associated with proceeding to trial.

The court also awarded the authors’ legal representatives more than $101 million in attorney fees, substantially below the $187.5 million originally requested.

Anthropic said the settlement reflects a practical resolution following the court’s earlier fair-use decision.

“We reached this settlement in 2025 after the court’s landmark ruling that training AI on books is fair use under copyright law, which remains the law today,” Anthropic Deputy General Counsel Aparna Sridhar said in a statement.

The company added that more than 91% of eligible authors and publishers have already claimed their share of the settlement proceeds, with distributions expected to be completed as the case concludes.

Lead attorney for the authors, Justin Nelson, described the agreement as a historic outcome for copyright holders, calling it the largest copyright recovery on record.

What you should know

The latest court approval comes weeks after Anthropic secured a regulatory breakthrough in the United States.

As previously reported by Nairametrics, the U.S. government in June 2026 partially lifted a two-week suspension on Anthropic’s most advanced AI models, allowing more than 100 trusted organizations, including several Fortune 500 companies and critical infrastructure operators, to regain access to Claude Mythos 5.

According to Reuters, the reinstatement followed discussions between Anthropic and U.S. authorities over the safe deployment of its most powerful AI systems. While Mythos 5 remained unavailable to the general public, the company said it was working with the government to further expand access and eventually restore broader availability of its Fable 5 model.