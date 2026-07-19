Access Holdings sells 7.44% stake in Ghana unit

Access Holdings Plc has completed the sale of a 7.44% stake in its Ghanaian subsidiary, a move analysts say is closely tied to a Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) rule capping how much local banks can hold in foreign units.

This was disclosed in a filing with the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) recently, which was obtained by Nairametrics over the weekend.

The corporate disclosure signed by the Company Secretary, Helen De Cardi Nelson, Access Bank (Ghana) Plc, stated that the outcome of the transaction reflects continued investor interest in Access Bank (Ghana) Plc and confidence in the long-term prospects of the Bank.

According to the release, the sale attracted strong participation from a well-diversified pool of investors, including pension funds, institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

What the Lender is saying:

Access Bank (Ghana) Plc, listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange, disclosed that its parent, Access Bank Plc, sold 12,085,318 ordinary shares representing 7.44% of the unit’s issued shares on July 15, 2026.

The sale went through the Ghana Stock Exchange with regulatory clearance, including a no-objection from the Bank of Ghana.

Buyers included pension funds, institutional investors, and high-net-worth individuals.

IC Securities (Ghana) Ltd acted as adviser and executing broker.

Commenting on the deal, Managing Director of Access Bank (Ghana), Ms. Pearl Nkrumah, said the transaction deepens local ownership and liquidity in the bank’s shares, and keeps management focused on turning its scale into value for stakeholders.

Before the sale, Access Bank Plc held 93.40% of Access Bank Ghana, with the remaining 6.60% already in the hands of other shareholders from the unit’s GSE listing.

Stake sold: 7.44%

Estimated holding after the sale: 85.96%

Public and other investors: approximately 14.04%

Access Holdings therefore retains firm majority control of its Ghanaian unit; this is a partial dilution, not an exit.

What analysts are saying:

Reacting to the divestment, Head of Research at GTI Limited, Mr. Abiodun Ogunniyi, described the move as an inevitable consequence of the CBN’s revised HoldCo framework, which restricts banks’ overseas investments to 10% of total shareholders’ funds.

“It is inevitable. The transaction is consistent with the revised HoldCo framework and particularly CBN’s requirement limiting banks’ overseas investments to 10% of total shareholders’ funds.

“Similar moves might come from UBA and probably also GTCO, given that those are our banks with the most overseas investments,” the research analyst noted.

Ogunniyi added that the divestment strengthens Access’s capital position, and pointed out that the group’s earnings now lean more on Nigeria, the UK, and Europe, with Gambia and Tanzania also growing, making Ghana a logical unit to trim for efficiency. He also disclosed that Access’s UK operation has now overtaken Nigeria in profitability.

Chief Blakey Ijezie, founder of chartered accountancy firm Okwudili Ijezie & Co, described the transaction “a strategic capital optimisation exercise rather than a withdrawal from Ghana.”

Ijezie said the immediate impact on ACCESSCORP should be limited, since the group retains a strategic presence in Ghana while freeing up proceeds for technology, capital strengthening, and expansion elsewhere on the continent.

On dividends, he argued the sale does not weaken the long-term investment case, since payouts will still hinge on earnings growth, capital strength, and how well management allocates resources.

What you should know:

The timing lines up with the regulatory pressure Access Holdings has already disclosed to the market.

At its full-year 2025 numbers, the group flagged a breach under BOFIA Section 19(8)(c), which caps investment in foreign banking subsidiaries at 10% of shareholders’ funds, separate from an earlier constraint tied to Section 7.1 of the CBN’s Guidelines for Financial Holding Companies that had briefly clouded its half-year 2025 dividend.

Management was given a 12-month window to fully remediate the foreign-exposure breach, and has been running capital optimisation initiatives, balance sheet actions, and a governance review to cure it.

Access Holdings’ Capital Adequacy Ratio stood at 18.3% at FY2025, with the banking subsidiary’s CAR at 21%, and the group had already completed a N40 billion private placement as part of its recapitalisation push.

The Ghana stake sale, which trims the group’s foreign banking exposure, fits squarely into that remediation effort. For shareholders, the more important question isn’t the size of the stake sold, but how efficiently the group redeploys the freed-up capital, and how quickly it can clear the BOFIA threshold to unlock the next dividend decision.