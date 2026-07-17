Liberia, Nigeria deepen economic partnership to unlock new investment opportunities

Liberia and Nigeria have reaffirmed their commitment to expanding bilateral trade, attracting investment and strengthening private sector collaboration, as policymakers, business leaders and investors converged in Lagos for the Liberia–Nigeria Trade and Investment Forum.Organised by the Government of the Republic of Liberia through the Embassy of Liberia in Nigeria and the Office of the Honorary […]

Liberia and Nigeria have reaffirmed their commitment to expanding bilateral trade, attracting investment and strengthening private sector collaboration, as policymakers, business leaders and investors converged in Lagos for the Liberia–Nigeria Trade and Investment Forum.

Organised by the Government of the Republic of Liberia through the Embassy of Liberia in Nigeria and the Office of the Honorary Consul General of Liberia in Lagos, the Forum provided a strategic platform for advancing economic cooperation between the two West African nations under the theme, “Building Bridges for Shared Prosperity: Strengthening Liberia–Nigeria Trade and Investment Partnership.”

Against the backdrop of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and growing calls for deeper intra-African economic integration, participants highlighted the importance of moving beyond diplomatic relations to building stronger commercial partnerships capable of driving industrialisation, job creation and sustainable economic growth across the region.

Delivering the keynote address on behalf of the Honourable Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, Mr Joseph Umar, Managing Director of the Tafawa Balewa Square Management Board, described regional collaboration as essential to unlocking Africa’s economic potential.

Speaking on the Minister’s behalf, Mr Umar noted that stronger partnerships between African economies would not only stimulate trade and investment but also improve regional competitiveness, enhance value chain development and create new opportunities for businesses across the continent.

He commended the Government of Liberia for convening the Forum. He reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to supporting initiatives that encourage cross-border investment, private-sector growth, and stronger economic cooperation within West Africa.

The Forum brought together senior government officials, diplomats, investors, development partners, financial institutions and business executives to explore investment opportunities in sectors critical to the economic aspirations of both countries, including agriculture, energy, infrastructure, mining, technology and the digital economy, and tourism.

Discussions focused on strengthening market access, improving the ease of doing business, fostering public-private partnerships and creating enabling policy environments that encourage long-term investment and enterprise development.

Representatives of the Government of Liberia highlighted the country’s ongoing economic reforms and investment opportunities, reaffirming Liberia’s commitment to building a transparent, investor-friendly environment that supports sustainable economic transformation and shared prosperity.

The Forum also featured high-level investment presentations, strategic business engagements and sector-specific networking sessions designed to facilitate partnerships between Liberian and Nigerian businesses and investors.

Speaking at the Forum, Mr Dapo Akionsun SAN, FCArb, Honorary Consul to the Republic of Liberia in Lagos said: “Let this inaugural forum mark a new chapter: from goodwill to goods moving across our borders; from friendship to financing; from conversations to contracts; and from promises to projects that create jobs and improve lives “.

The organisers described the Forum as an important step towards institutionalising economic engagement between Liberia and Nigeria, expressing confidence that the relationships forged and conversations initiated would pave the way for increased trade, investment and long-term collaboration between both countries.

As Africa continues to prioritise regional integration as a pathway to economic resilience and sustainable development, the Liberia–Nigeria Trade and Investment Forum underscores the growing role of strategic bilateral partnerships in unlocking shared prosperity and positioning West Africa as a competitive investment destination.