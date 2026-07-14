IMF: Nigeria’s 4.1% growth forecast masks the country’s biggest economic challenge

The IMF's July 2026 World Economic Outlook Update projects global growth of 3.0% in 2026 and 3.4% in 2027; slightly below the 3.5% average of 2024–25, though broadly unchanged from April.

The IMF’s July 2026 World Economic Outlook Update projects global growth of 3.0% in 2026 and 3.4% in 2027; slightly below the 3.5% average of 2024–25, though broadly unchanged from April.

For Nigeria, the message is more encouraging: growth forecasts of 4.1% for 2026 and 4.3% for 2027 were left unchanged despite the disruption from the Middle East conflict.

Nigeria’s economy grew 3.89% in Q1 2026, up from 3.13% a year earlier. But the first half also showed why a stronger GDP doesn’t automatically mean better living conditions.

Growth without jobs

The sectors driving Nigeria’s expansion, services, ICT, financial services, construction, oil and gas, aren’t the sectors employing most Nigerians.

Agriculture, trade and manufacturing account for 70.3% of the workforce; CardinalStone Research puts their three-year average growth below 2%.

Meanwhile, ICT, finance, real estate and administrative services, each employing under 1% of the labour force individually, are growing at over 5%.

CardinalStone estimates Nigeria’s employment elasticity at just 0.74 jobs responding more slowly than output and labour productivity at $0.94 per hour, well below the sub-Saharan low-income average.

An economy can expand because banks earn more, and oil companies produce more, without food getting cheaper or wages rising. That gap is the real story behind this quarter’s headline number.

What’s driving the 4%

Coronation Research reads the IMF’s unchanged forecast as confirmation that Nigeria’s growth is resilient even through an oil-market shock.

But the drivers matter: Nigeria sits in the IMF’s “energy exporter outside the conflict zone” cohort, benefiting from elevated crude prices that support export receipts, FAAC distributions, reserves and the naira.

CardinalStone expects services, trade, real estate, telecoms, financial services to remain the main growth engine in 2026, aided by a steadier FX market and bank recapitalization. It however, trimmed its own 2026 forecast from 4.4% to 4.2%, citing weaker-than-expected Q1 services performance as high inflation and interest rates weighed on trade and real estate.

Oil helps, but the benefit is smaller than it looks

The conflict cut both ways for Nigeria. Crude prices briefly rose above $100/bbl, temporarily boosting fiscal and external positions with the Q1–Q2 average even higher, near $101.89/bbl at the peak.

But the same shock pushed petrol and diesel prices up more than 45%, and aviation fuel more than doubled. The government gains on one side; households lose purchasing power on the other.

Production matters more than price. CardinalStone’s regression model finds a 1% rise in oil production associated with a 2.8% rise in oil revenue; a far larger effect than price alone.

Despite crude trading well above the government’s $64.85/bbl budget benchmark, Nigeria’s actual windfall between March and May was only around N256 billion, because production averaged 1.60 million barrels a day against a budget target of 1.84 million.

Had production hit target, the windfall could have approached N2 trillion. Oil prices are expected to moderate to $72–77/bbl in H2, which will shrink this support further as the conflict eases.

Why AI is lifting other economies instead

The IMF’s other axis is exposure to the global technology cycle. The US, South Korea, Taiwan and Japan are seeing stronger growth and equity performance from AI, semiconductor and data-centre investment.

Korea’s 2026 forecast was upgraded 0.7 points on this alone. Coronation frames this as the more durable shock: technology investment lifts productivity structurally, while an oil windfall evaporates when prices fall.

Nigeria has real strength in fintech and telecoms, but unreliable power, thin broadband infrastructure and skills gaps keep it largely outside this cycle.

Markets: selective, not broad-based

For equities, the outlook rewards specific names, not the market as a whole. Oil and gas companies benefit if production, not just price, keeps rising; investors should weigh output, costs, debt and dividend sustainability rather than the oil price alone.

Banks gain from high rates on loans and government paper, but asset quality and non-performing loans need watching. Manufacturers, consumers, and pharma names benefit from FX stability, though weak household spending limits how broadly that plays out.

For fixed income, a stalled global disinflation argues against premature CBN easing, keeping Treasury bills, OMO instruments and short-to-medium bonds attractive on a real-yield basis.

Longer-dated bonds carry more risk if inflation or rate cuts surprise. Nigerian hard-currency debt stays attractive too, while conflict de-escalation holds and frontier-market appetite remains open.

The naira and its hidden costs

The naira’s relative calm reflects oil receipts, capital inflows and CBN intervention working together, not one clean policy win.

At the peak of the conflict, the CBN raised monthly FX intervention to roughly $900 million just to keep the currency rangebound.

That effort paid off in relative terms: Egypt, facing the same shock, saw its currency weaken nearly 10% after $10 billion in capital flight, while Nigeria’s FPI flows turned net positive after an initial scare.

There’s a nuance worth noting in the capital data. FPI participation in NGX equities has fallen sharply, even as FPI holdings in CBN’s OMO instruments sit at an estimated $18.5 billion.

That’s not a contradiction; its foreign capital moving from higher-risk equity exposure into a shorter-duration carry trade it can exit quickly if oil weakens, the naira slips, or global risk appetite sours.

The naira’s stability, in other words, is rented, not owned.

Can Nigeria sustain this?

Growth near 4% holds if oil stays supportive, production improves, and services keep expanding; but most of the tailwind sits outside Nigeria’s control.

A durable Middle East peace would ease oil prices and shrink Nigeria’s windfall; renewed conflict would raise prices but also global rates and fuel costs at home. A correction in AI-driven equity valuations is, per Coronation, close to an unambiguous negative for Nigeria via risk appetite and Eurobond spreads.

Positioning and the real test

Investors may be best served by treating Nigeria as an income and selective-recovery market rather than a broad productivity story; money-market instruments and short bonds on the fixed-income side, energy names with rising output and clean balance sheets, well-capitalised banks, and FX-resilient manufacturers on equities.

Diversifying into global technology exposure captures the more durable half of this global story, which Nigeria currently sits outside of.

For households, stability may arrive before relief does. A steady naira and softer oil prices in H2 could ease import and fuel costs over time, but high rates, weak wage growth, and sluggish agriculture, trade and manufacturing growth mean the benefit reaches ordinary Nigerians slowly, if at all.

The real question isn’t whether GDP grows 4.1%. It’s whether that growth starts reaching agriculture, manufacturing and trade; the sectors where most Nigerians work.

Right now, oil is giving Nigeria breathing room. Whether that room gets used to build production, power, infrastructure and skills or simply spent riding out the next global shock, will decide whether the next report reads any differently.