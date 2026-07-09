See 10 Nigerian-founded startups driving fintech, AI growth in the UK

The global tech ecosystem is being reshaped by Nigerian entrepreneurs who are scaling multi-billion-dollar enterprises across continents. From fintech to robotics, these innovators are proving that solutions born in Africa’s largest economy can thrive on the world stage. Their ventures are not just local fixes — they are structural innovations studied and adopted worldwide. Nigeria’s […]

The global tech ecosystem is being reshaped by Nigerian entrepreneurs who are scaling multi-billion-dollar enterprises across continents.

From fintech to robotics, these innovators are proving that solutions born in Africa’s largest economy can thrive on the world stage.

Their ventures are not just local fixes — they are structural innovations studied and adopted worldwide.

Nigeria’s entrepreneurial energy, forged in a problem-dense environment, has become a launchpad for global expansion.

Many founders are now establishing headquarters in the United Kingdom, leveraging its financial and regulatory infrastructure while maintaining deep operational ties to Nigeria. This hybrid model allows them to serve both African and international markets seamlessly.

The result is a growing wave of Nigerian-founded startups making their mark in the UK. These companies are driving change in fintech, mobility, SaaS, and artificial intelligence, while also creating opportunities for collaboration between Africa and Europe.

Below, we spotlight ten standout ventures that began or are headquartered in the UK.

1. LemFi

LemFi, formerly known as Lemonade Finance, is an international remittance and multi-currency platform designed to give immigrants seamless access to financial services. Founded in 2020 by Ridwan Olalere (CEO) and Rian Cochran (CFO), the company has quickly established itself as a trusted solution for cross-border payments.

With its global headquarters in London, LemFi has secured a £100 million investment commitment to strengthen its UK operations. This strategic positioning allows the company to tap into Europe’s financial hub while maintaining strong ties to Africa.

Beyond the UK, LemFi operates regional offices in Nigeria, the US, and Canada, ensuring that its services remain accessible to millions of users worldwide. Its mission is clear: to simplify money transfers for immigrants and bridge financial gaps across continents.

2. Kuda

Kuda Technologies Limited, headquartered in London, is a digital-only bank that has revolutionized banking for Africans both at home and abroad. Co-founded in 2019 by Babs Ogundeyi and Musty Mustapha, Kuda offers a mobile-first platform that eliminates the need for physical branches.

The bank holds a national microfinance licence from the Central Bank of Nigeria, enabling it to serve individuals and SMEs with innovative financial products. Its services include free transfers, budgeting tools, and instant access to loans.

By combining UK incorporation with Nigerian regulatory approval, Kuda has positioned itself as a hybrid institution that bridges the gap between African consumers and global financial systems.

3. SendOva

SendOva is a London-based remittance platform built to eliminate hidden fees and prioritize customer empathy. Founded by Olufemi Anthony Olaogun in 2022, the fintech operates under Balazoo Express Ltd.

Olaogun’s personal experience of high fees and delays when sending money home inspired him to create a platform that offers better exchange rates and real-time support. Growing up in Lagos before relocating to the UK, he understood firsthand the frustrations faced by immigrants.

Today, SendOva provides Nigerians in the UK with instant, fee-free transfers back home. Its localized customer service and transparent pricing have made it a trusted alternative in the remittance space.

4. NippyBot

Founded in 2025 by Samson Adewole, NippyBot is a UK-based robotics startup focused on autonomous delivery solutions. The company builds compact, fully-electric robots designed to safely deliver food, parcels, and essential goods.

Equipped with depth sensors, AI autonomy, and intelligent mapping, NippyBot robots navigate pedestrian environments such as campuses, business parks, and residential estates. This innovation addresses the growing demand for efficient last-mile logistics.

By merging robotics with AI, NippyBot is positioning itself as a pioneer in sustainable urban delivery systems, with potential applications across healthcare, retail, and education.

5. Reach Industries

Reach Industries, formerly Reach Robotics, is a Bristol-based company co-founded by Chris Beck and Nigerian robotics engineer Silas Adekunle. Adekunle is best known for creating MekaMon, the world’s first intelligent gaming robot.

The company now focuses on industrial automation, offering cloud-based platforms that streamline experimental planning, data capture, and protocol execution. Its solutions integrate robotics with advanced software to improve efficiency in laboratories and manufacturing.

By shifting from consumer robotics to industrial applications, Reach Industries has carved out a niche in precision technology and data-driven automation.

6. MoneyHive

MoneyHive is a fintech startup founded by Nigerian product leader Ayodeji Jegede in the UK. The platform connects remittances directly to verified bill payments, ensuring that funds are used for essentials like rent, school fees, and healthcare.

Jegede’s decade-long experience in banking and fintech revealed a gap between remittance flows and service quality. He saw the challenge as an infrastructure problem rather than a lack of demand.

MoneyHive’s model ensures that families benefit directly from remittances, reducing misuse and enhancing financial accountability.

7. Torilo Group

Torilo Group began in the UK as a database and systems management firm before expanding into a full-fledged technology conglomerate. Founded by Oluwaseun Farinre with Joe Odunayo as Managing Partner, the company has worked with major clients like Telegraph Media Group and Sony.

In 2021, Torilo launched Bizedge, a productivity tool offering HR, accounting, payroll, and asset management services. The platform also generates error-free documents, making it a comprehensive business solution.

With its headquarters in the UK and strong ties to Nigeria, Torilo continues to scale its operations across multiple industries.

8. Foundervine

Foundervine is a UK-based platform co-founded in 2018 by Izzy Obeng and Cecil Adjalo. The organization accelerates the growth of entrepreneurs from underrepresented backgrounds by connecting them to mentors, investors, and peers.

The platform has helped thousands of founders launch tech companies, build skills, and secure millions in investment capital. Its mission is to democratize entrepreneurship and create inclusive opportunities.

By fostering diversity in tech, Foundervine is reshaping the startup ecosystem in both the UK and Nigeria.

9. Askam AI Solutions

Askam AI Solutions was founded by Nigerian entrepreneurs Babajide Fakile and Emmanuel Mark Jonah. The company develops advanced AI solutions tailored to emerging markets.

Its flagship product, Askam.ai, is a chatbot that operates through WhatsApp and supports local languages like Yoruba and Pidgin English. This localization makes AI more accessible to everyday users.

By focusing on education and software engineering, Askam AI Solutions is democratizing AI technology and driving adoption across Africa.

10. SendSprint

SendSprint is a global cross-border payments company founded in 2021 by former Flutterwave executive Damisi Busari.

Headquartered in London and Lagos, the platform is specifically designed to enable the African diaspora in the US, UK, and Canada to seamlessly send money and digital gift cards to family and friends in Africa.

Alongside core remittance services, the platform features “Sprint Connect,” which enables users to send gift cards and in-kind items to a network of local African retailers. In 2024, the company expanded its global footprint into the United States by acquiring the remittance firm Nobel Financial.