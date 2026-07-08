FCMB Group Shareholders Approve ₦23.08 billion Dividend

Shareholders of FCMB Group Plc on June 30, 2026, approved a total dividend payout of ₦23.08 billion for the 2025 financial year at the company’s 13th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Lagos.Shareholders, attending both in person and online, approved all Board resolutions, including the re-election of Mr. Ladi Jadesimi and the ratification of Mrs. […]

Shareholders of FCMB Group Plc on June 30, 2026, approved a total dividend payout of ₦23.08 billion for the 2025 financial year at the company’s 13th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Lagos.

Shareholders, attending both in person and online, approved all Board resolutions, including the re-election of Mr. Ladi Jadesimi and the ratification of Mrs. Adepeju Adebajo as Directors.

They also elected Audit Committee members and authorised Directors to set the auditors’ remuneration.

The AGM followed a year of strong earnings growth across the group’s businesses, despite challenging economic conditions. FCMB Group reported profit before tax of ₦202.1 billion for the year ended Dec. 31, 2025, up 81% from ₦111.9 billion a year earlier. Profit after tax rose 142% to ₦177.3 billion, while gross revenue increased 42.5% to ₦1.13 trillion. Return on equity rose to 23.2%.

The Group reported double-digit profit growth across all divisions. The Banking Group’s profit before tax rose 110%, while Consumer Finance, Investment Banking, and Investment Management grew by 107%, 90%, and 29%, respectively. This momentum continued into 2026, with all segments achieving strong first-quarter growth.

Chairman Mr. Ladi Jadesimi stated that these results demonstrate the resilience of the group’s diversified business model.

“We remain steadfast in our objective of balancing immediate shareholder returns with the need to retain sufficient capital to support long-term expansion, strengthen our competitive positioning and optimise value creation for all stakeholders,” Jadesimi said.

Group Chief Executive Mr. Ladi Balogun described 2025 as a transformative year, highlighting the strength of collaboration across its businesses.

‘’2025 was a transformative year for FCMB Group – one in which we witnessed the true impact of ‘The Power of the Group’. A core driver of our performance in 2025 was the effective synergy across our business groups: Banking Group, Consumer Finance, Investment Banking, and Investment Management, each playing a distinct yet complementary role in delivering business growth,” Balogun said. “Our focus remains firmly on deepening our digital transformation, strengthening our culture of excellence, and amplifying the collective power of our ecosystem.”

Balogun noted that completing the Group’s recapitalisation programme has positioned the organisation for its next phase of long-term growth.

Shareholder representatives commended the Board and management for the company’s performance and dividend payout.

Mrs. Bisi Bakare, National Coordinator of the Pragmatic Shareholders Association of Nigeria, stated that the dividend reflects management’s commitment to shareholder value despite economic challenges.

Mr. Boniface Okezie, National Chairman of the Progressive Shareholders Association of Nigeria, praised the group’s support for small businesses and women-owned enterprises. He noted that FCMB provided ₦537.5 billion in financing to SMEs in 2025, including ₦51 billion to women-owned businesses.

Shareholder Mr. Eric Akinduro highlighted improved asset quality, noting the group’s non-performing loan ratio declined to 5% from 5.95%.

FCMB reported an 8.2% increase in total assets to ₦7.63 trillion. Consumer and SME lending rose 24% to ₦930 billion, while assets under management grew 24.2% to ₦1.70 trillion, reinforcing the Group’s diversified earnings base and long-term growth strategy.

The approved dividend was paid on July 30, 2026, to shareholders whose names appeared in the register of members as of the close of business on June 15, 2026.