Altinvest Launches”Your Money, Your Value” to Demystify Shariah-Compliant Investing for Nigerians

Altinvest, the ethical digital investment platform from The Alternative Bank, has launched “Your Money, Your Value,” a free practical guide designed to help Nigerians better understand Shariah-compliant investing and make more informed investment decisions based on both financial goals and personal values. The guide comes at a time when growing numbers of Nigerians are paying […]

Altinvest, the ethical digital investment platform from The Alternative Bank, has launched “Your Money, Your Value,” a free practical guide designed to help Nigerians better understand Shariah-compliant investing and make more informed investment decisions based on both financial goals and personal values.

The guide comes at a time when growing numbers of Nigerians are paying closer attention not only to investment returns but also to how their money is invested. Yet misconceptions about Shariah-compliant investing remain widespread. Many believe it is exclusively for Muslims, offers lower returns than conventional investments, or is too complex for everyday investors. “Your Money, Your Value” addresses these misconceptions through clear, accessible explanations of how ethical investing works in practice.

Developed in plain language for both Muslim and non-Muslim investors, the guide explains how Shariah-compliant investments generate returns through real economic activity rather than interest. It introduces readers to investment structures such as Sukuk, Profit and Loss Sharing partnerships—including Mudaraba and Musharaka—and gold-backed investments, while explaining the principles that underpin each option.

Beyond explaining investment structures, the guide provides investors with practical tools to evaluate whether an investment genuinely complies with Shariah principles. It includes a checklist covering key considerations such as the presence of an independent Shariah Advisory Committee, regulatory oversight, transparency of underlying assets, and clear disclosure of how returns are generated.

“We recognise that many Nigerians are interested in ethical investing but often struggle to find clear, accessible information about how it works,” said Mohammed Yunusa, Director, Digital Business and Commerce at The Alternative Bank. “Your Money, Your Value was created to simplify these concepts, challenge common misconceptions, and empower more people to make informed investment decisions with confidence.”

The publication reflects Altinvest’s broader commitment to improving financial literacy while expanding access to ethical investment opportunities. As the ethical digital investment platform of The Alternative Bank,Nigeria’s pioneering non-interest bank regulated by the Central Bank of Nigeria, Altinvest ensures every investment product is reviewed by an independent Shariah Advisory Committee and linked to a real underlying asset or economic activity. With investment opportunities starting from as little as ₦10,000, the platform makes ethical investing accessible to a broad range of Nigerians.

The guide is available for free at www.altinvest.ng.

About Altinvest

Altinvest is the ethical digital investment platform from The Alternative Bank, Nigeria’s first fully digital non-interest bank. The platform provides access to ethical investment opportunities across asset classes, with every investment backed by identifiable underlying assets or real economic activity.

Media Contact

Doyinsola Suulola

Doyinsola.suulola@altbank.ng