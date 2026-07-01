Cornerstone Insurance shareholders approve business split, name change to Cornerstone Holdings Plc

Shareholders of Cornerstone Insurance Plc have approved a restructuring scheme that will separate the company’s life and non-life insurance operations and transform the firm into a non-operating holding company to be known as Cornerstone Holdings Plc.

Shareholders of Cornerstone Insurance Plc have approved a restructuring scheme that will separate the company’s life and non-life insurance operations and transform the firm into a non-operating holding company to be known as Cornerstone Holdings Plc.

The approval was granted at a Court-Ordered Meeting held virtually on June 26, 2026, according to a disclosure issued by the company.

Shareholders adopted the scheme document dated June 15, 2026, paving the way for the transfer of the company’s insurance businesses to separate subsidiaries as part of its ongoing restructuring programme.

What they are saying

Under the approved scheme, all admissible assets, liabilities, and undertakings associated with Cornerstone’s non-life insurance business will be transferred to FIN Insurance Company Limited.

The transfer covers assets and obligations including real property, contractual rights and liabilities, intellectual property, and operating licences linked to the non-life insurance segment.

“That all the Admissible assets, liabilities, and undertakings including but not limited to the real properties, contractual rights and obligations and intellectual property rights and licenses related to the non-life insurance business of the Company, be transferred to and vested in FIN Insurance without any further act or deed as set out in the Scheme.”

As part of the restructuring, shareholders approved the change of the company’s name from Cornerstone Insurance Plc to Cornerstone Holdings Plc, reflecting its new role as a non-operating holding company overseeing its subsidiaries.

“That the Company’s name be changed to Cornerstone Holdings Plc, to reflect its new status as a non-operating holding company,” the company resolved.

More insights

The company also resolved that any pending or future legal proceedings relating to the non-life insurance business would, upon court sanction, be continued by or against FIN Insurance.

Similarly, the company’s life insurance business, together with its related assets, liabilities, contractual obligations, intellectual property rights, and licences, will be transferred to Cornerstone Life Assurance Limited.

Any litigation connected to the life insurance operations will also be assumed by Cornerstone Life Assurance after the scheme receives court approval.

The disclosure further stated that Cornerstone Holdings will be authorised to receive inadmissible assets, real property, and any excess capital from FIN Insurance.

Shareholders also empowered the board to amend the company’s Memorandum and Articles of Association, appoint professional advisers, and undertake all necessary actions required to implement the restructuring.

The scheme remains subject to court sanction and the fulfilment of other regulatory and legal conditions.

What you should know

Earlier this month, Nairametrics reported that Cornerstone Insurance had initiated a corporate restructuring programme to comply with the provisions of the Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Act 2025.

Under the arrangement, the company’s life insurance operations will be housed under Cornerstone Life Assurance Limited, while its general insurance business will be transferred to FIN Insurance Company Limited, in which Cornerstone holds a 96.68% equity stake.

The restructuring is designed to align the company’s operations with the new regulatory framework governing Nigeria’s insurance industry.