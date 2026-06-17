South Africa's annual inflation rate accelerated to 4.5% in May 2026, up from 4.0% in April, driven largely by rising fuel prices linked to heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

South Africa’s annual inflation rate accelerated to 4.5% in May 2026, up from 4.0% in April, driven largely by rising fuel prices linked to heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, released by Statistics South Africa on Wednesday and signed by Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke, showed that consumer prices increased by 0.7% month-on-month in May, reflecting mounting cost pressures across the economy.

The increase comes as higher global oil prices, partly triggered by the Iran conflict, pushed up transport costs and contributed to broader inflationary pressures.

What the data is saying

Statistics South Africa reported that several major expenditure categories drove the increase in headline inflation.

Housing and utilities recorded inflation of 5.3%, contributing 1.3 percentage points to the headline rate.

Transport inflation climbed to 9.4%, also contributing 1.3 percentage points, largely reflecting higher fuel costs.

Insurance and financial services rose by 5.7%, contributing 0.6 percentage points to overall inflation.

The report also showed that annual inflation for goods increased to 4.4% from 3.4% in April, while services inflation edged up to 4.7% from 4.6%.

Annual core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, stood at 3.8% in May.

The relatively moderate core inflation reading suggests that underlying price pressures remain more contained than headline inflation.

Higher fuel costs, however, continue to filter through the broader economy via transportation and production expenses.

Get up to speed

The latest data comes as the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) closely monitors inflationary developments following a shift in its monetary policy stance.

The SARB targets inflation at 3%, with a tolerance band of one percentage point above or below the target.

At its May monetary policy meeting, the central bank raised interest rates for the first time in three years.

Policymakers are expected to review monetary policy again at their next meeting scheduled for July 23.

The recent rise in fuel prices and global geopolitical tensions could complicate the inflation outlook for the remainder of the year.

The central bank has consistently emphasised the importance of keeping inflation expectations anchored to support long-term economic stability.

What you should know

South Africa’s inflation increase mirrors broader global trends, with higher energy prices affecting many economies.

Nairametrics recently reported that Nigeria’s headline inflation rate also edged higher, rising to 15.93% in May 2026 from 15.69% in April, reflecting continued price pressures across Africa’s largest economies.

Recently, South Africa reported a further deterioration in the country’s labour market, with the official unemployment rate rising to 32.7% in the first quarter of 2026, up from 31.4% in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The latest figures underscore the impact of global energy market developments on domestic inflation and the policy challenges facing central banks across the continent.