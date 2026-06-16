Nigeria’s headline inflation rate rose to 15.93% in May 2026, a slight increase from 15.69% recorded in April 2026, according to the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Nigeria’s headline inflation rate rose to 15.93% in May 2026, a slight increase from 15.69% recorded in April 2026, according to the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The report showed that the CPI climbed to 140.7 points in May, up from 138.3 points in April, reflecting a 2.4-point increase and underscoring persistent upward pressure on consumer prices across the economy.

Despite the marginal increase in the headline inflation rate, significant disparities in price movements were observed across the states.

While many parts of the country continued to grapple with rising living costs, some states recorded relatively lower inflationary pressures, making them more affordable places to live and do business.

The North-Central region dominated the ranking of states with the lowest inflation rates, accounting for four of the ten spots on the list — Kwara, Nasarawa, Plateau, and Niger. The ranking also featured states from the North-West, North-East, South-West, and South-South geopolitical zones. Notably, no state from the South-East was among the ten states with the lowest inflation rates in May 2026.

Below are the 10 states with the lowest all-items inflation rates in May 2026, indicating where cost-of-living pressures were least pronounced across the federation.

10. Kebbi – 12.1%

Kebbi recorded an annual all-items inflation rate of 12.1% in May 2026, down from 13.2% in April, placing it among the states with the lowest inflationary pressures in the country. The state’s food inflation also eased to 14.2%, from 14.6% in the previous month.

To curb rising food prices, the administration of Governor Nasir Idris has stepped up agricultural interventions aimed at boosting local production and reducing supply constraints. As part of this effort, the state launched its 2026 dry-season farming programme, which includes the distribution of 2,000 solar-powered irrigation pumps, 5,000 power tillers, organic fertilisers, and herbicides to smallholder farmers to lower production costs and improve output.

The government has also introduced welfare measures to cushion households against inflationary pressures. Ahead of the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations, workers received early payment of May salaries, alongside additional allowances designed to ease financial strain on families.

In addition, the state signed a N642.9 billion 2026 Appropriation Act, with about 75% (N479.3 billion) allocated to capital expenditure. The budget reflects a strong emphasis on infrastructure, agriculture, and other growth-focused investments aimed at strengthening economic activity and moderating inflation over time.

9. Kwara – 11.7%

Kwara in North-Central Nigeria recorded an annual all-items inflation rate of 11.7% in May 2026, down from 16.9% in April, reflecting a notable easing in price pressures within the state.

Food inflation also moderated to 28.5% in May, down from 30.8% in April, although food prices remained relatively elevated compared with several other states.

To address rising living costs, the Kwara State Government has implemented a series of economic and agricultural interventions under its 2026 Action Plan to strengthen business activity, improve household incomes, and boost food supply. These measures include the disbursement of additional monthly cash awards to support workers’ purchasing power, settlement of pension arrears, and expanded provision of agricultural inputs to increase food production.

Through the Ministry of Agriculture, the state has also deepened partnerships with private sector players such as Olam Group to strengthen soybean and rice value chains. In addition, the government has distributed threshing machines, packaging materials, and revitalised state hatcheries to improve yields and stabilise local food supply.

The Kwara State House of Assembly approved a N656.6 billion 2026 budget, with a strong emphasis on capital expenditure. A significant share of the budget is directed toward infrastructure development aimed at reducing logistics and transportation costs, with the broader goal of easing inflationary pressures across the state.

8. Ogun – 11.6%

Ogun in South-West Nigeria recorded an annual all-items inflation rate of 11.6% in May 2026, down from 14.2% in April, indicating a moderation in overall price pressures within the state.

However, food inflation moved in the opposite direction, rising to 13.5% in May from 11.5% in April, reflecting renewed pressure on food prices despite the broader easing in headline inflation.

To cushion residents from rising living costs and elevated fuel prices, the administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun introduced a set of relief measures for public servants beginning in April 2026. These interventions include the approval of a weekly day off for civil servants and the payment of a N10,000 monthly transport allowance for a three-month period.

7. Nasarawa – 10.2%

Nasarawa recorded an annual all-items inflation rate of 10.2% in May 2026, down from 11.3% in April, indicating a modest easing in overall price pressures across the state.

However, food inflation rose to 9.2% in May, compared to 7.4% in April, reflecting renewed pressure in the food segment despite the broader moderation in headline inflation.

The administration of Governor Abdullahi Sule has adopted a multi-pronged approach to addressing inflation, focusing on economic expansion, agricultural support, and infrastructure development rather than direct price controls. Key interventions include efforts to boost rice production at major agricultural sites such as the Jangwa-Agwatashi farming cluster, alongside continued distribution of food palliatives and relief materials to vulnerable households across all 13 local government areas of the state.

6. Oyo – 9.9%

Oyo in South-West Nigeria recorded an annual all-items inflation rate of 9.9% in May 2026, up from 8.6% in April, indicating a slight rise in overall price pressures within the state.

Food inflation also increased significantly to 21.0% in May, compared to 15.3% in April, reflecting stronger upward pressure on food prices despite relatively moderate headline inflation.

To cushion the impact of rising fuel costs and general inflation, the administration of Governor Seyi Makinde approved an additional N10,000 monthly transport allowance for civil servants. The intervention, introduced for an initial three-month period beginning in April 2026, was designed to ease the financial burden of higher transportation and living expenses.

The measure was also implemented in response to sustained advocacy by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), aimed at improving the welfare and purchasing power of the state workforce amid prevailing economic pressures.

5. Borno – 9.6%

Borno in North-East Nigeria recorded an annual all-items inflation rate of 9.6% in May 2026, up from 6.7% in April, indicating a noticeable increase in price pressures within the state.

Interestingly, the state recorded a negative food inflation rate of -6.5% in May, compared to 1.7% in April, suggesting a significant decline in food prices during the period, despite the rise in overall inflation.

No specific publicly available policy interventions or targeted government measures were identified at the time of this report regarding actions taken by the Borno State Government to directly curb inflation.

4. Taraba – 9.4%

Taraba in North-East Nigeria recorded an annual all-items inflation rate of 9.4% in May 2026, a sharp decline from 17.2% in April, reflecting a significant easing in overall price pressures within the state.

Food inflation also moderated substantially, standing at 1.1% in May compared to 7.2% in April, indicating improved food supply conditions during the period.

Since April 2026, the administration of Governor Agbu Kefas has intensified efforts to curb inflation through agricultural support and targeted social interventions. Key measures include the expansion of agricultural input distribution programmes and partnerships with federal and private sector actors to deliver palliatives to vulnerable households across the state.

Under the Agricultural Inputs Distribution Scheme, the government has scaled up support across all 16 local government areas, providing subsidised fertilisers, improved seedlings, and modern farming equipment aimed at boosting productivity and increasing domestic food supply.

In addition, the state government implemented a N650.6 billion 2026 budget, with more than 70% allocated to capital expenditure. The budget prioritises infrastructure, healthcare, and economic expansion projects designed to strengthen productivity and support long-term price stability.

3. Edo – 7.7%

Edo, which previously topped the list in April, slipped to third place in May 2026 with an annual all-items inflation rate of 7.7%, up from 5.9% in April, indicating a moderate rise in price pressures.

Food inflation in the state also eased to 20.7% in May, down from 23.0% in April, suggesting some improvement in food supply conditions despite the broader uptick in headline inflation.

Since April 2026, the Edo State Government has intensified efforts to curb inflation, focusing largely on reducing food and transport costs under its “Budget of Hope and Growth.” The administration of Governor Monday Okpebholo has prioritised investments in rural feeder roads, irrigation systems to boost agricultural productivity, and the expansion of state-wide agricultural seed multiplication centres.

A key feature of the budget is its strong emphasis on capital expenditure, which accounts for about 68% of total spending. Of this, approximately N614.2 billion is allocated to the economic sector, with significant investments directed toward road rehabilitation, flyover construction, and drainage infrastructure aimed at improving market access and reducing logistics costs, thereby easing inflationary pressures.

2. Plateau – 7.1%

Plateau in North-Central Nigeria recorded an annual all-items inflation rate of 7.1% in May 2026, down from 7.8% in April, indicating a slight easing in overall price pressures.

However, food inflation rose sharply to 24.8% in May, compared to 15.4% in April, reflecting significant upward pressure in food prices despite the moderation in headline inflation.

Under the administration of Governor Caleb Mutfwang, the state government has adopted a targeted strategy to address inflationary pressures, focusing on transport reform, food affordability, and broader economic stimulation.

A key intervention has been the introduction of Metro Bus services within the Jos–Bukuru corridor, which has helped reduce transportation costs for commuters and ease mobility-related expenses.

To cushion vulnerable households from rising food costs, the government has also implemented subsidised food distribution programmes aimed at improving access to essential commodities across the state.

On the economic development front, Plateau State Government signed a N4 billion Memorandum of Understanding with the Bank of Industry (BOI) in March 2026. The agreement is intended to expand access to affordable financing for small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), support job creation, and strengthen the state’s productive capacity.

1. Niger – 3.1%

Niger in North-Central Nigeria recorded the lowest inflation rate in the country in May 2026, with an annual all-items inflation rate of 3.1%, a sharp decline from 11.8% in April, indicating a significant easing in overall price pressures.

Food inflation also dropped to 9.8% in May, compared to 14.1% in April, reflecting improved food supply conditions and reduced pressure on household food expenditure.

Since April 2026, the Niger State Government has focused its anti-inflation strategy on agricultural expansion, structural food supply interventions, and the implementation of its N1.7 trillion 2026 “Budget of Consolidation.” These supply-side measures have helped position the state among the most stable in terms of inflation trends nationwide.

A major pillar of the strategy has been the prioritisation of agriculture through heavy subsidies on farming inputs and state-driven initiatives aimed at increasing domestic food production. The goal is to strengthen local supply chains, reduce dependence on external food markets, and stabilise prices over time.

The state also benefits from wider infrastructure investments, including the Zungeru Hydroelectric Power Plant (700MW), which contributes to improved energy availability across the region. This enhanced power supply supports productivity, storage capacity, and agro-processing activities—factors that indirectly help moderate inflationary pressures in the state.