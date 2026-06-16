Global 5G mobile subscriptions rose to 3.1 billion in the first quarter of 2026, with 162 million new subscriptions added during the period, according to Ericsson's June 2026 Mobility Report released on Tuesday.

Global 5G mobile subscriptions rose to 3.1 billion in the first quarter of 2026, with 162 million new subscriptions added during the period, according to Ericsson’s June 2026 Mobility Report released on Tuesday.

The report projects that global 5G subscriptions will more than double to 6.4 billion by 2031 as network deployments and device availability continue to expand.

Roughly 390 service providers have now launched commercial 5G services globally, while more than 90 operators have deployed 5G Standalone networks.

What the report is saying

Ericsson said 5G networks carried 48% of global mobile data traffic at the end of 2025, a figure expected to climb to 85% by 2031, with Western Europe, North America, North East Asia, and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries projected to record the highest adoption levels.

“5G subscription uptake continues, adding 162 million to the total during the first quarter of 2026 to reach 3.1 billion,” the report said.

“During 2025, the share of mobile data traffic carried over 5G increased from 34 percent to 48 percent and is projected to reach 85 percent in 2031,” the report added.

The report flagged Africa as a region where Fixed Wireless Access growth remains limited despite strong long-term potential, adding that broader deployment of 5G infrastructure and supportive policies could unlock significant opportunities across the continent.

“5G FWA uptake is strong in North America, the Nordics, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and parts of Asia. By contrast, growth in Latin America, Africa and parts of South East Asia remains limited, despite significant underlying demand and long-term potential,” the report added.

Ericsson’s Chief Technology Officer and publisher of the report, Erik Ekudden, said mobile networks are evolving into intelligent digital infrastructure as AI becomes embedded across devices, vehicles, and smart cities.

“Mobile networks are no longer only about providing best-effort connectivity, they are becoming critical, intelligent infrastructure that meets diverse application needs. Reflecting part of this shift is the continued rise in new commercial service offerings based on 5G standalone (SA) network slicing and the number of communications service providers deploying 5G SA,” he said.

More insights

The report showed commercial adoption of differentiated connectivity services enabled by 5G SA network slicing rose from 65 offerings in November 2025 to 84 globally, reflecting a shift from early trials to mainstream deployment.

Fixed Wireless Access adoption over 5G also grew, with 71% of FWA providers now offering services over 5G, up from 57% a year earlier, while 57% of operators now provide speed-based tariff plans compared with 51% in June 2025.

New 5G FWA launches were recorded in Algeria, Argentina, Bangladesh, Morocco, Taiwan, Türkiye, and Vietnam during the review period, with adoption remaining strongest in North America, Nordic countries, GCC markets, and parts of Asia.

The report identified a shift in network usage patterns, with uplink traffic growing faster than downlink traffic at 43 of 55 service providers measured, driven by increased use of collaboration applications, cloud storage, and user-generated content sharing. Ericsson projects AI-related applications could push uplink traffic to more than three times 2025 levels by 2031.

What you should know

In February 2025, Nairametrics reported that data from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) shows that the number of 5G connections in Nigeria rose to 4 million by December 2024.

Despite this growth, 5G subscriptions accounted for just 2.46% of the country’s 164.6 million active telephone subscriptions at the end of the year.

Currently, three telecom operators, namely MTN, Airtel, and Mafab Communications, have launched 5G services in Nigeria.