The Federal Capital Territory High Court, sitting in Apo, Abuja, on Monday dismissed an application filed by former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Sadiya Umar Farouq, seeking to quash the warrant of arrest issued against her.

The Federal Capital Territory High Court, sitting in Apo, Abuja, on Monday dismissed an application filed by former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Sadiya Umar Farouq, seeking to quash the warrant of arrest issued against her.

Justice Jude Onwuegbuzie dismissed the application, according to a statement by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Farouq, alongside two others — Bashir Nura Alkali and Sani Nafiu Mohammed — is facing criminal prosecution over alleged criminal conspiracy, abuse of office, and diversion of public funds to the tune of $1.3 million and N746.7 million.

What the Court is saying

Delivering his ruling on Monday, the judge held that the defendant had wilfully failed to appear in court without a valid reason.

He maintained that the law empowers the court to issue a bench warrant of arrest where it has been established that a defendant is absent from court without a valid reason.

“The defendant, who is fully aware that this is a criminal proceeding, has wilfully failed to appear in court without a valid reason, and the law empowers the court, when it has been ascertained that the defendant is absent from court without a valid reason, to issue a bench warrant of arrest.

“There is nothing in the exhibit explaining why the defendant, who has mere arthritis and heart disease, cannot appear before the court. Is it that there are no medical facilities in Nigeria?” the judge asked.

The judge further held that he was convinced that the former minister was attempting to evade trial by raising what he described as bogus excuses.

“It is important that the applicant be reminded that this is a criminal matter and not a civil one, and there is an established procedure for its proceedings,” the judge held.

Onwuegbuzie ruled that, by all legal considerations, there was no merit in the application and accordingly dismissed it.

The matter was adjourned until July 2, 2026, for arraignment.

Backstory

Recall that the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Abuja, on Thursday, April 16, 2026, ordered the arrest of Sadiya Umar Farouq and a Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Bashir Nura Alkali, over an alleged $1.3 million and N746 million fraud.

Justice Jude Onwuegbuzie issued the arrest warrant.

Umar Farouq and Alkali were scheduled for arraignment before the court but failed to appear, while only the third defendant, Sani Nafiu Mohammed, was present.

According to the EFCC, the defendants are accused of criminal breach of trust, abuse of office, fraudulent award of contracts, and conversion of public funds amounting to about $1.3 million and N746,574,303.

This led to the filing of criminal charges against them.

They were alleged to have fraudulently converted the said sum for personal benefit. The funds were meant to be refunded to the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development by Visual ICT Limited, being excess funds paid under the National Social Safety Net Coordinating Office (NASSCO) for the validation of Rapid Response Register beneficiaries.

The EFCC stated that the alleged offences contravene Section 315 of the Penal Code and are punishable under the same section.

What you should know

In 2024, Sadiya Umar Farouq reportedly appeared at the headquarters of the EFCC over allegations of fraud.

She was to undergo interrogation as part of an investigation into the alleged laundering of N37.10 billion during her tenure, with the funds reportedly routed through a contractor, James Okwete.

In an earlier post on X, the former minister denied the allegations, stating that she never worked with an agent named James Okwete and describing reports linking her to him as spurious.

It remains for the court to determine the merits or otherwise of the EFCC’s allegations against the former minister and the other defendants.